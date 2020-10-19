Home Celebrity Tommy Lee Reveals How Friend John Travolta Is Doing Since Wife Kelly...
Tommy Lee Reveals How Friend John Travolta Is Doing Since Wife Kelly Preston’s Tragic Death

Erin Silvia

Tommy Lee called his friend John Travolta ‘the sweetest man’ he’s ever known when talking about how the actor and the ‘great team of people’ around him are coping with the death of Kelly Preston.

Tommy Lee, 58, says John Travolta, 66, is “doing really well” despite having to cope with the devastating loss of his wife Kelly Preston to breast cancer earlier this year. The Motley Crue rocker, who is good friends with the actor, recently spent time with him and his 20-year-old daughter Ella to celebrate his wife Brittany Furlan‘s birthday and gave an update on their lives. “I just talked to him, he’s back in town here. He’s doing really well,” Tommy told ET in an interview.

“He has a great team of people around him, his kids are doing wonderful,” he continued. “He’s doing everything to make them comfortable and I think, just personally knowing that it’s been happening or coming up, I’m sure it doesn’t ease the pain at all of…having something slowly come that you can kind of start to prepare for.”

John Travolta, Kelly Preston
John Travolta has been coping with his wife Kelly Preston’s tragic death to breast cancer at the age of 57. (SplashNews)

Tommy also commented on the kind of man the Grease star is and couldn’t help but praise him. “He’s in good spirits. What a lovely man,” he said. “He’s probably the sweetest man I think I’ve ever met, honestly.”

John made headlines when he and his representatives announced the death of Kelly, which happened on July 12, after she suffered a private battle with breast cancer. “Choosing to keep her fight private, she had been undergoing medical treatment for some time, supported by her closest family and friends,” the statement read, while also describing the actress as “a bright, beautiful and loving soul who cared deeply about others and who brought life to everything she touched.” Her rep added, “Her family asks for your understanding of their need for privacy at this time.”

A month after Kelly’s death, John took to Instagram to share a sweet video of him and his daughter Ella, whom he shared with his late wife, dancing in her memory, which can be seen above. “My daughter @ella.travolta and I dancing in memory of momma. One of Kelly’s favorite things, dancing with me,” his heartfelt caption for the post read.

