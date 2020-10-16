Home Sports Tony Bellew tells "insane" government to "f*** off" in scathing Covid-19 rant
Sports

Tony Bellew tells “insane” government to “f*** off” in scathing Covid-19 rant

0

staronline@reachplc.com (Ollie Salt)

Former world cruiserweight boxing champion Tony Bellew has hit out at the government in an expletive rant about Covid-19 on Twitter.

Bellew’s home city of Liverpool is the first place to have been included on the highest of England’s new coronavirus alert levels, meaning different households in the area will not be allowed to mix either inside or outside of their properties.

Gyms, leisure centres, betting shops and casinos in Liverpool will also be closed until at least November, while pubs and bars not serving meals will be forced to shut.

The current situation in Merseyside contrasts massively with that of London, where pictures emerged on social this week showing hundreds of fans packed inside The London Palladium theatre.

Former world cruiserweight boxing champion Tony Bellew has hit out at the government in an expletive rant about Covid-19 on Twitter

And Bellew, who has been vocal in his criticism of the government in recent weeks, has branded UK ministers “insane” in a scathing rant on Twitter after seeing the pictures.

Along with a snap of The London Palladium audience, the retired boxer wrote: “All of sport is suffering! Our city is on complete LOCKDOWN! WTF is this about!

Bellew’s home city of Liverpool has been included on the highest of Boris Johnson’s new UK coronavirus alert levels, which will see gyms, leisure centres, betting shops, casinos and pubs shut

“Gyms closing! Are you lot f****** INSANE! Your (sic) making people weaker by closing gyms yet it’s fine for thousands to gather in here! Just f*** off!”

Bellew is not the only high-profile sports figure to express his dismay at the London Palladium audience, with Match of the Day host Gary Lineker also accusing the government of hypocrisy.

In contrast, pictures have emerged of fans packed inside The London Palladium theatre this week
- Advertisement -

The west-end Theatre held two performances of musical Songs for a New World on Sunday, while also hosting an event on Monday which saw former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger reflect on his career.

Despite this, football supporters are still unable to attend fixtures in the UK after the government scrapped plans to reintroduce them this month.

Bellew has branded the government “insane” after seeing the pictures

Today’s top sport stories on Daily Star

Piers Morgan led the criticism, tweeting a picture of the London Palladium crowd and saying: “How can the London Palladium be packed like this last night for an event with Arsene Wenger, but football fans aren’t allowed to watch matches outside even socially distanced? I’m completely bemused.”

Lineker backed up his argument and replied: “Makes no sense whatsoever. You can listen to football chat in a relatively crowded indoor arena, but you can’t watch football with a limited crowd in an outdoor arena.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleTrump gets grilled as Biden coasts: Takeaways from the dueling town halls
Next articleGadgets Were on the Way Out. Then 2020 Happened.

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

George Springer two-run shot helps Astros live to see another day, top Rays, 4-2 in ALCS Game 4

0
Video Details Oct 14, 2020 at 11:49p ET | MLB | Duration: 0:29Houston Astros outfielder George Springer blasted a two-run homer down the left-field line...
Read more
Sports

Rob Burrow is inspirational reminder of what a sobering virtue perspective is

0
staronline@reachplc.com (Jeremy Cross) It's safe to assume most people cannot wait to see the back of 2020. Covid-19 has turned our lives upside down and challenged...
Read more
Sports

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta hands Mesut Ozil ultimatum over Gunners future

0
“It will be frustrating if he cannot, because we have tried to do all the right things to keep the players safe. We know...
Read more
Sports

Watch Tampa Bay Rays rally in ninth inning as they try to sweep the Astros in the ALCS

0
Video Details Oct 15, 2020 at 12:00a ET | MLB | Duration: 0:39The Tampa Bay Rays trailed 4-2 entering the ninth inning of ALCS Game...
Read more
Sports

England boss Gareth Southgate hits out at critics with Harry Maguire overshadowing success

0
“I leave the camp frustrated that two decisions have cost us the game against Denmark, but in the end I'm so proud of what...
Read more
Sports

Waino nominated for community service-based Marvin Miller Award

0
Adam Wainwright, a five-time nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award for his worldwide humanitarian efforts, has been nominated for another community-service based honor, the Marvin...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

This Long-Sleeve V-Neck Tee Is the Fall Basic We All Need

Celebrity 0
Bernadette Deron Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Now that the fall is in full...
Read more

Gadgets Were on the Way Out. Then 2020 Happened.

Fashion 0
John HerrmanGadgets were supposed to be over. Smartphones, tablets and smartwatches cannibalized the weaker devices around them, including cameras, music players, navigation units, fitness...
Read more

Tony Bellew tells “insane” government to “f*** off” in scathing Covid-19 rant

Sports 0
staronline@reachplc.com (Ollie Salt) Former world cruiserweight boxing champion Tony Bellew has hit out at the government in an expletive rant about Covid-19 on Twitter. Bellew’s home...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: