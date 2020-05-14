Home Sports Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 release date, soundtrack & how...
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 release date, soundtrack & how to pre-order the remake for PS4, Xbox One

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 release date, soundtrack & how to pre-order the remake for PS4, Xbox One

Activision’s red-hot season of exciting gaming fans continued this week when it announced it would remaster “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater” and “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2” for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

The original games, which came out in 1999 and 2000, respectively, were culturally iconic aspects of the emerging takeover of PlayStation in the gaming marketplace. 

Beyond the deep catalog of skate moves available to players, the soundtracks from those years live on as all-time classics.

Activision plans to combine the first two games of the franchise into one for its remaster, calling it “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2.” It will feature most of the original soundtracks, the company said, while offering a major boost in graphics. Here’s everything else you need to know about the remake, including the release date, details on new features and how to pre-order the game.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 release date

  • Date: Sept. 4, 2020

Gamers won’t have to wait long to jump into “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2.” It will be released on Sept. 4, 2020, across all platforms with all the basics from the original plus new features (discussed below).

How to pre-order Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater remastered

  • PS4 price: $ 39.99
  • Xbox One price: $ 39.99
  • PC price: $ 39.99

Console users can pre-order “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 +2” from Amazon, major gaming retailers and for Xbox One via the Xbox store. PC users can get it through the Epic Games marketplace. The game has a $ 39.99 price point across each platform.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater soundtrack

The full list of songs that will be brought from the original to “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2” have not yet been announced, but Activision said it would include most of the beloved tracks. The company did give out a hint of what’s to come in the remastered game trailer.

The following artists are confirmed for the new release:

  • Powerman 5000
  • Bad Religion
  • Dead Kennedys
  • Goldfinger
  • Millencolin
  • Naughty By Nature
  • Papa Roach
  • Primus
  • Lagwagon
  • Rage Against the Machine

Here are the soundtracks from the original games:

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater soundtrack (1999)

  1. “Police Truck” – Dead Kennedys
  2. “Vilified” – Even Rude
  3. “Superman” – Goldfinger
  4. “Jerry Was a Race Car Driver” – Primus
  5. “Screamer”/”Nothing to Me” – Speedealer
  6. “Cyco Vision” – Suicidal Tendencies
  7. “New Girl” – The Suicide Machines
  8. “Here and Now” – The Ernies
  9. “Euro-Barge” – The Vandals
  10. “Committed” – Unsane​

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2 soundtrack (2000)

  1. “Guerrilla Radio” – Rage Against the Machine
  2. “You” – Bad religion
  3. “Bring Tha Noize” – Anthrax ft. Chuck D. of Public Enemy
  4. “When Worlds Collide” – Powerman 5000
  5. “Pin the Tail on the Donkey” – Naughty By Nature
  6. “Blood Brothers” – Papa Roach
  7. “B-Boy Document ’99” – The High & Mighty ft. Mos Def & Mad Skillz
  8. “Heavy Metal Winner” – Consumed
  9. “Cyclone” – Dub Pistols
  10. “Five Lessons Learned” – Swingin’ Utters
  11. “Subculture” – Styles of Beyond
  12. “No Cigar” – Millencolin
  13. “Out With The Old” – Alley Life ft. Black Planet
  14. “May 16th” – Lagwagon
  15. “Evil Eye” – Fu Manchu

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater game trailer 2020

The trailer, released May 12, dropped on Tony Hawk’s birthday.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 new features

The remastered Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater game will include online multiplayer and a beefed up create-a-park mode in which users can share their creations online (and presumably try out what others have made). It will not stray too far from what worked before, though, bringing back all of the familiar levels and characters.

When did Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater first come out?

The first game of the series came out in 1999.

What skaters were in the original Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater?

Here’s the list of skaters in the original game, led by Tony Hawk:

  • Tony Hawk
  • Bob Burnquist
  • Kareem Campbell
  • Rune Glifberg
  • Bucky Lasek
  • Chad Muska
  • Andrew Reynolds
  • Geoff Rowley
  • Elissa Steamer
  • Jamie Thomas
