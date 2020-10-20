Home Fashion Top Shopped: What HuffPost Readers Added To Their Carts On Prime Day
Fashion

Top Shopped: What HuffPost Readers Added To Their Carts On Prime Day

0

By

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Yes, some of these products are still on sale.

Yes, some of these products are still on sale.

Usually, we publish our “Top Shopped” series, a collection of our readers’ best buys, at the end of each month. But we’re not ones for set rules, so we’ve decided to put out a special edition just for Prime Day.

ICYMI: This year’s Prime Day, which happened on Oct. 13 and Oct. 14, was pushed back because of the pandemic. But that doesn’t mean the discounts we’re used to seeing were any different. A few were even better than expected — like on the Revlon One-Step, which was (and still is!) half off.

Amazon’s bona fide “shopping holiday” had more than a million deals, according to Amazon. Our shopping editors at HuffPost Finds spent weeks finding out when deals would go live (and doing a little shopping of their own, of course!), so we wanted to see what our dear readers decided to add to their carts.

It turns out that HuffPost readers couldn’t get enough of the latest Apple AirPods Pro and a charging pad to power up an iPhone and Apple Watch at the same time.

Our readers didn’t just shop from Amazon during Prime Day, either. There were tons of alternative Prime Day sales all across the internet. For readers, that meant saving on Brooklinen’s bestselling sheet set and a fan-favorite pan that can do just about any cooking you need.

- Advertisement -

See below for a few of the products that HuffPost readers couldn’t get enough of on Prime Day, and check back at the end of this month for our regularly scheduled “Top Shopped” series. (For curious minds, here’s what readers loved last month, too.)

Check out what HuffPost readers couldn’t get enough of on Prime Day:

A sheet set

Brooklinen

A leather office chair to feel like a boss

Wayfair

A faux fur blanket for cold days and nights

Anthropologie

This faux fur blanket, which comes with a “Would Recommend” stamp of approval, was on sale at Nordstrom last week. It’s plush and perfect to throw over you when you feel a shiver. Although it’s currently out of stock at Nordstrom, Anthropologie is carrying this blanket at full price — and trust us, it’s so, so worth it. Find it for $ 98 at Anthropologie.

The hot brush that’s internet famous

Amazon

A classic Chelsea boot from Dr. Martens

DSW

- Advertisement -

A set of silicone stretch lids for all those leftovers

Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro for the cheapest we’ve ever seen them

Amazon

The “shopping holiday” had a few deep discounts from Apple, including on MacBooks and iPads. The best deal we saw though was on the latest Apple AirPods Pro, which have a noise-canceling mode. It’s the cheapest we’ve seen them go for so far. But they have increased in price slightly now. Find them on sale for $ 219 at Amazon.

A charging pad to power up your AirPods, iPhone and Apple Watch all at once

Amazon

You won’t have to worry about where all your cable are with this wireless charging pad, which can power up your AirPods, iPhone and Apple Watch all in one place. Keep it on your desk or nightstand. Find it on sale for $ 17 at Amazon.

A water flosser for your pearly whites

Amazon

One of our editors was looking for a fancy way to floss and spotted this water flosser that can work its way in between your teeth. You don’t have to charge it, but you will need batteries. It’s top-rated, too. Find it on sale for $ 36 at Amazon.

A smart speaker to stream all your favorite songs

Amazon

The Echo Dot is a very popular product, with more than 500,000 reviews. It’s “In Its Prime,” as we like to say. The speaker can stream Spotify, Apple Music and more. You can also use it to have Alexa do tasks for you. Find it on sale for $ 30 at Amazon. Keep in mind that it’s on backorder until December.

A cleaning gel to get the gunk off your car

Amazon

A cult-favorite pan that can replace most of your cookware

Our Place

Prime Day turned up the heat with tons of cookware deals on brands like Calphalon, Cuisinart and Le Creuset. One of our favorite finds was on this cult-favorite pan that can do just about anything including braise, sear and steam. Find it for $ 145 at Our Place.

An adult toy that can be used solo or with a partner

Ella Paradis

A holder to keep everything from brooms to umbrellas organized

Amazon

If you’re in a small space, this broom holder can come in handy for the brushes and mops you use on cleaning day. You can also use it in your entryway for keys, umbrellas and masks — a win-win in our book. Find it for $ 18 at Amazon.

A glamorous desk chair

Wayfair

A espresso machine that you might want to give a shot

Amazon

An industrial-inspired desk to answer all those emails from

Wayfair

With the new normal of working from home, office furniture was something that lots of us were looking to save on this Prime Day. This desk was a popular choice for readers. It’s easy to see why, since it has side shelves for books, supplies and folders. Plus, it’s under $ 200 right now. Find it on sale for $ 196 at Wayfair.

A anti-aging treatment to get glowy-looking skin

Dermstore

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCardi B Deletes Twitter After Fans Come For Her Over Offset Reconciliation: ‘People Are Making Rumors Up’
Next articleBob Saget supports Lori Loughlin ahead of prison sentence: 'She's a sweetheart'

RELATED ARTICLES

Fashion

Shopping for Beds

0
ByTim McKeoughWhen you’re designing a bedroom, there’s no piece of furniture more important than the bed. “It’s everything,” said Jake Arnold, a British interior designer...
Read more
Fashion

Latinx-Owned Etsy Shops For Face Masks

0
ByHuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.As we enter flu season, it’s...
Read more
Fashion

The Improbable, Slightly Surreal, Plan to Save Fashion’s Printed Matter

0
ByVanessa FriedmanThe three men arrived at the front door of Steven Mark Klein’s sublet on the Lower East Side of Manhattan on June 29...
Read more
Fashion

What Melania Trump's Fashion Choices Say About Her Politics

0
By“Vestis facit virum,” wrote Catholic priest and social critic Erasmus in Latin during the Middle Ages, arguing that “clothes make the man.” The adage...
Read more
Fashion

Bess Abell, Social Secretary in Johnson White House, Dies at 87

0
ByKatharine Q. SeelyeBess Abell, the White House social secretary during President Lyndon B. Johnson’s administration, was code-named “Iron Butterfly.” She had a light touch...
Read more
Fashion

Have a Safe Halloween

0
ByAlexandra E. PetriIn some ways, 2020 would make for the perfect Halloween: the holiday falls on a Saturday, and it’s a full moon (specifically,...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx Is About to Touch an Asteroid

Science 0
ByDaniel Oberhaus Once Bennu has its sample, it will return to an orbit around the asteroid so it can tag along while the rock makes...
Read more

The model life

Entertainment 0
ByTWO years ago, Sabah-born Natalie Prabha was scouted while walking along the streets of Kuala Lumpur, and was invited to participate in the Malaysian...
Read more

Daily horoscope for October 20: YOUR star sign reading, astrology and zodiac forecast

Lifestyle 0
ByAstrologers believe today’s combination means you should try and expect the unexpected this Tuesday. This remarkably unpredictable day is all down to the eccentric and...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: