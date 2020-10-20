Top Shopped: What HuffPost Readers Added To Their Carts On Prime Day

By
Usually, we publish our “Top Shopped” series, a collection of our readers’ best buys, at the end of each month. But we’re not ones for set rules, so we’ve decided to put out a special edition just for Prime Day.
ICYMI: This year’s Prime Day, which happened on Oct. 13 and Oct. 14, was pushed back because of the pandemic. But that doesn’t mean the discounts we’re used to seeing were any different. A few were even better than expected — like on the Revlon One-Step, which was (and still is!) half off.
Amazon’s bona fide “shopping holiday” had more than a million deals, according to Amazon. Our shopping editors at HuffPost Finds spent weeks finding out when deals would go live (and doing a little shopping of their own, of course!), so we wanted to see what our dear readers decided to add to their carts.
It turns out that HuffPost readers couldn’t get enough of the latest Apple AirPods Pro and a charging pad to power up an iPhone and Apple Watch at the same time.
Our readers didn’t just shop from Amazon during Prime Day, either. There were tons of alternative Prime Day sales all across the internet. For readers, that meant saving on Brooklinen’s bestselling sheet set and a fan-favorite pan that can do just about any cooking you need.
See below for a few of the products that HuffPost readers couldn’t get enough of on Prime Day, and check back at the end of this month for our regularly scheduled “Top Shopped” series. (For curious minds, here’s what readers loved last month, too.)
Check out what HuffPost readers couldn’t get enough of on Prime Day:
A sheet set
Brooklinen
A leather office chair to feel like a boss
Wayfair
A faux fur blanket for cold days and nights
Anthropologie
The hot brush that’s internet famous
Amazon
A classic Chelsea boot from Dr. Martens
DSW
A set of silicone stretch lids for all those leftovers
Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro for the cheapest we’ve ever seen them
Amazon
A charging pad to power up your AirPods, iPhone and Apple Watch all at once
Amazon
A water flosser for your pearly whites
Amazon
A smart speaker to stream all your favorite songs
Amazon
A cleaning gel to get the gunk off your car
Amazon
A cult-favorite pan that can replace most of your cookware
Our Place
An adult toy that can be used solo or with a partner
Ella Paradis
A holder to keep everything from brooms to umbrellas organized
Amazon
A glamorous desk chair
Wayfair
A espresso machine that you might want to give a shot
Amazon
An industrial-inspired desk to answer all those emails from
Wayfair
A anti-aging treatment to get glowy-looking skin
Dermstore