Daniel Lippman

“Over the last 5 days I have been working remotely and self-isolating, testing negative every day through yesterday,” Miller said in a statement. “Today, I tested positive for COVID-19 and am in quarantine.”

Miller, who worked as the communications director for then-Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ark.) before joining the 2016 Trump campaign, is the president’s most strident voice in the White House on restricting immigration, his main policy concern. But Miller has forged close working relationships with West Wing colleagues, especially Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser.

The West Wing, especially the press office, has become a coronavirus hot spot in recent days, with counselor Hope Hicks, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and four of McEnany’s aides testing positive in the last week. At least 34 people connected to Trump have tested positive for coronavirus in recent days.

Top Trump aide Stephen Miller tests positive for Covid

