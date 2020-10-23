When one thinks of tornadoes, one looks to central USA, specifically the Great Plains where destructive whirlwinds often occur. However, up to 30 tornadoes strike the UK each year, but scientists have had no way of forecasting them until now.

Researchers at the University of Leeds and the Met Office have developed a tool which allows forecasters to predict when a tornado might hit.

Most tornadoes in the UK are often quick hitting, forming rapidly before disappearing.

However, they can bring with them wind speeds of up to 112 miles per hour, which can cause destruction and danger to life.

For this reason, the experts from Leeds and the Met Office have grouped together to create a system which can predict where a tornado might hit.