Tory Lanez Breaks Silence On Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Charges: The ‘Truth Will Come To Light’

Cassie Gill

After being charged with a felony and facing over 20 years of prison time for assaulting a ‘female friend’, Tory Lanez took to Twitter with a message for his fans.

Tory Lanez, 28, has broken his silence just a day after the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office confirmed he was being charged. “[Time] will [tell] … and the truth will come to the light,” he began his message on Twitter, posted on Friday, Oct. 9. “I have all faith in God to show that … love to all my fans and people that have stayed true to me & know my heart … a charge is not a conviction . If you have supported me or meg thru this , I genuinely appreciate u,” Tory — née Daystar Peterson — added.

The post comes after he was officially charged with assaulting a “female friend,” according to legal documents on Oct. 8. The Canadian rapper allegedly shot Megan Thee Stallion, 25 — who is seemingly referred to as “Megan P” for her birth name Megan Pete in the documents — in Hollywood on July 12. He is being charged “with one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm – personal use of a firearm – and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle,” the documents read, also notign that he “faces a gun allegation and that he personally inflicted great bodily injury.” He is currently facing up to 22 years and eight months in prison if he’s found guilty. He will be arraigned on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

Megan has alleged that Tory shot her in both feet during an Instagram live video. “Yes, Tory shot me. You shot me. and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs, lying and s—…stop lying,” she said via Instagram live. “Even though he shot me, I tried to spare him [at the time]…I go through so much s— on a daily basis anyways,” she explained, saying that she was afraid to tell police that there was a gun in the vehicle for fear of what might happen next. “I had to get surgery to get the [bullets] taken out, to get the bullets taken out. And it was super scary,” she said in an earlier video, citing the incident as the “worst experience” of her life.

On July 12, Tory was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle. He paid a bail of $ 35,000 for his release. The rapper acknowledged the incident on surprise drop album DAYSTAR on Sept. 25. “Megan, people trying to frame me for a shooting…Gotta see a couple questions: how the f— you get shot in yo foot it don’t hit no bones or tendons? How the f— is your team tryna’ pay me in millions?” he rapped on “Money Over Fallouts,” which opened with various media clips covering the story.

