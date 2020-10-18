Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho makes worrying admission after Spurs crumble in West Ham draw

Jose Mourinho admitted his Tottenham players were not strong enough mentally in the 3-3 draw with West Ham as Gareth Bale’s second debut descended into a nightmare.

Manuel Lanzini scored the sort of stunning 25-yard equaliser deep in injury time that Bale used to score from Spurs to snatch a point for West Ham after the visitors had trailed 3-0 after just 16 minutes.

Bale came on in the 72nd minute and it was not until 10 minutes later that West Ham even started their comeback to leave Spurs without a home win in the Premier League all season.

“I think you can imagine how frustrated I am. It was exactly when we were in control that we conceded the first and their belief went up.

“My guys were not strong enough to cope with it psychologically.

