Tracy Chapman heartbreak: Why did Fast Car singer Tracy Chapman give up singing?

By

Tracy Chapman sang some of the most touching songs of the 1980s and 1990s, including Fast Car and Baby Can I Hold You. She has made seven albums, but it has been quite some time since she released original tracks. This has led some people to believe she may be retired – so has she given up singing?

{%=o.title%}

]]>

As of 2015, Tracy Chapman has not retired, though she has not released any original music since 2008.

According to The Irish Times, however, she has struggled to enjoy spending time in the public eye.

She said in 2015: “Being in the public eye and under the glare of the spotlight was, and it still is, to some extent, uncomfortable for me, but there are some ways by which everything that has happened in my life has prepared me for this career. But I am bit shy.

“I love books, I love reading, and I basically grew up in a public library. I’ve always loved poetry, music was always in the house, and there was such a range of different music around.

READ MORE: Rolling Stones influences: How Chuck Berry provided Stones first hit