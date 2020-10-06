Home World Tragedy as mum accidentally kills daughter, 3, at birthday party
Tragedy as mum accidentally kills daughter, 3, at birthday party

A toddler in the United States died after her mum accidentally reversed a car on her during a birthday party.

The three-year-old was fatally hit by the vehicle and died from her injuries.

Identified only as Cathalina, the young girl tragically died on the weekend at an 18th birthday near a park in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Her mum accidentally reversed an SUV, striking the child, reports 7news.

The incident occurred as the three-year-old ran out into the street after seeing her mum’s car approaching, according to a family member speaking to WNEP.

In a statement, the little girl’s devastated aunt said: “The witness that saw what happened was in tears, his children were in the park.

The girl, identified only as Cathalina, died in an accident in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania

“It was bad, it hit me pretty hard.”

Another witness said “people were screaming” when the traumatic incident unfolded.

The young girl was reported dead after arriving at the hospital.

In June a 19-month-old girl was also killed after her mum accidentally ran her over in the family driveway.

The mum had been reversing her Toyota LandCruiser Troop Carrier in Bayswater, Perth when the tragedy occurred.

Mail Online reports the young girl was pronounced dead at the scene when paramedics arrived.

Another horrific incident took place in August where a toddler was run over and killed by his own father in a freak holiday accident in Spain.

The tot is said to have died when his dad reversed his 4×4 over him at a holiday villa they were staying in Conil de la Frontera near Cadiz.

Reports said the 18-month-old boy died after being run over by his dad as he went to run errands.

The boy’s own dad rushed him to a medical centre where he was transferred to nearby Puerto Real Hospital but died shortly after arrival.

A local police investigation is underway into the incident, which happened yesterday, Friday, August 7 in an area of Conil called El Colorado which consists mainly of country and holiday homes and some shops.

