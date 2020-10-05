Home Sports Transfer deadline day LIVE: Man Utd to sign two, Arsenal, Chelsea gossip,...
Sports

Transfer deadline day LIVE: Man Utd to sign two, Arsenal, Chelsea gossip, every done deal

0

Transfer deadline day LIVE – Monday, October 5

{%=o.title%}

]]>

Man Utd and Liverpool ‘need defenders’

Manchester United and Liverpool have been told they need to sign defenders after heavy defeats yesterday.

He told Sky Sports: “If you want to be successful, especially in the Premier League, you need to be strong at the back. Yesterday, what we saw from Man United and Liverpool, was the opposite.

“On Deadline Day, I think those clubs need to concentrate more on how they’re going to set up their defence for the rest of the season.

“It’s a long season, managers are going to have to cope with injuries and suspensions, but what we saw were like friendlies in July.”

Transfer deadline day will see Man Utd try and sign Jadon Sancho and other clubs making moves (Image: GETTY)

West Ham give Declan Rice update

- Advertisement -

West Ham have insisted they have no interest in selling Declan Rice to Chelsea today.

“We haven’t been looking to replace him,” said assistant manager Irvine.

“We have been looking for players but we’ve not been looking for a replacement for Declan because we don’t have any intention of selling him.

“Every player in the world has his price, it would certainly be an extremely difficult situation for us if anything was to happen.

“But without having all the information I still don’t think that will happen.”

Transfer news LIVE: Moise Kean has joined PSG on loan (Image: GETTY)

DONE DEAL – Moise Kean exits Everton for PSG

Everton have announced striker Moise Kean will spend the rest of the season on loan at PSG.

- Advertisement -

The former Juventus forward has failed to make an impression at Goodison Park since his arrival last summer.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is the first-choice striker at Everton who have won all four of their Premier League matches so far.

Carlo Ancelotti has decided Kean making a switch to PSG is best for everyone involved.

Related articles

Arteta opens up on Arsenal business

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta insists he is being backed in the transfer market despite the failure to sign Thomas Partey or Houssem Aouar ahead of the deadline.

“Believe me that the ownership, the board, myself, are doing everything we can to maximise the resources we have to improve the team and to sustain and keep the players that are in this club to make this club successful,” he explained.

“I have 100% backing from them. It’s not just words, it’s reality.

“Whoever knows me, if it wasn’t like that I wouldn’t say it but I say it because I feel it and it’s true.”

- Advertisement -

Transfer news LIVE: Ben Godfrey is set to join Everton on deadline day (Image: GETTY)

Everton close to Godfrey deal

Norwich defender Ben Godfrey is an imminent arrival at Everton.

Carlo Ancelotti has not ruled out any last-minute deals ahead of the transfer window closing this evening though.

“Wait, wait. Monday is soon, Monday is coming. We have to wait and see what is going on in these two days,” he said.

“You will see, you will see. Maybe something can come. Some new signings are coming.”

Transfer news LIVE: Mikel Arteta insists he has the backing of the Arsenal board (Image: GETTY)

Mourinho backs Cavani to shine

Jose Mourinho has backed Edinson Cavani to shine at Manchester United after his Tottenham side beat them 6-1 at Old Trafford.

“The team is improving, they have good players, he bought lots of young players, they bought very good players,” said Mourinho.

“If it’s true that Cavani is coming, Cavani is one of the top strikers in the world.

“Manchester United is Manchester United, it’s not this defeat that’s going to destroy them. I can imagine they are going to react like Manchester United always react.”

Transfer news LIVE: Could Man Utd sign both Jadon Sancho and Edinson Cavani? (Image: GETTY)

Man Utd to announce Cavani and Telles

Manchester United are expected to announce the signings of Edinson Cavani and Alex Telles on transfer deadline day.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is desperate for reinforcements which was underlined by the shocking 6-1 defeat to Tottenham yesterday.

Telles will challenge Luke Shaw for the left-back position and will join for around £15m.

Cavani will make a free transfer after leaving PSG in the summer and will give United another option in attack.

Related articles

Arsenal eye Jorginho

Arsenal want to sign a midfielder before the 11pm deadline with Chelsea’s Jorginho now top of their wish list.

The Gunners have all but ended their pursuits of Thomas Partey and Houssem Aouar with Atletico Madrid and Lyon pricing them out of a move.

Chelsea would be willing to sell Jorginho but only if they are able to sign a replacement.

Frank Lampard would like West Ham star Declan Rice to be that man but negotiations will have to move fast today.

Transfer news LIVE: Man Utd could still break their transfer record (Image: EXPRESS)

Man Utd want Sancho or Dembele

Manchester United want a right winger with Jadon Sancho their top summer transfer target.

Ed Woodward has been put off by the £108m Borussia Dortmund have demanded and has started to look at alternatives.

Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele is one of them but neither his club nor the player are interested in a loan switch.

United may have to pay big money if they are to get Solskjaer’s priority target.

Transfer deadline day will see Chelsea try and sign Declan Rice (Image: GETTY)

Tottenham look to bolster defence

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho wants to bolster his defence on deadline day.

Chelsea ace Antonio Rudiger is being eyed and he is well down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

Inter Milan defender Milan Skrniar is also on Mourinho’s shortlist but would be a difficult deal to pull off.

The Blues would rather not let Rudiger leave for a rival with PSG also interested.

Source:Daily Express :: Sport Feed

- Advertisement -
Previous articleWhat we know — and still don't know — about Trump's fight with coronavirus
Next articleCelebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2020: See Which Stars Are Expecting

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Russell Wilson on spreading the ball around vs. Dolphins: ‘We can do anything’

Newslanes - 0
Video Details Oct 4, 2020 at 4:35p ET | NFL | Duration: 1:33FOX's Sara Walsh joined Russell Wilson following the Seattle Seahawks' 31-23 win over...
Read more
Sports

Dana White provides Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier II update after bout offer

Newslanes - 0
staronline@reachplc.com (Chisanga Malata) UFC president Dana White has revealed he's yet to hear back from Conor McGregor about fighting Dustin Poirier. Late last month, the UFC...
Read more
Sports

Oklahoma loses back-to-back games for first time since 1999 in 37-30 thriller vs. Iowa State

Newslanes - 0
Video Details Oct 3, 2020 at 11:49p ET | College Football | Duration: 1:46The last time the Oklahoma Sooners lost back-to-back games on the gridiron,...
Read more
Sports

Liverpool's embarrassing defeat to Aston Villa highlights critical transfer mistake

Newslanes - 0
While the Croatia international often frustrated fans, he did prove to play a pivotal squad role at times with Liverpool going on to win...
Read more
Sports

Jon Gruden's struggles to keep mask on continue after NFL's draft pick punishment threat

Newslanes - 0
Sporting News A few weeks ago, Jon Gruden said he was "doing (his) best" with regard to wearing his mask on the sideline. Sunday, it appeared Gruden's...
Read more
Sports

No. 4 Georgia punishes No. 7 Auburn, 27-6, behind epic defensive performance

Newslanes - 0
Video Details Oct 3, 2020 at 11:52p ET | College Football | Duration: 1:11The No. 4 Georgia Bulldogs bullied the No. 7 Auburn Tigers on...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Russell Wilson on spreading the ball around vs. Dolphins: ‘We can do anything’

Sports Newslanes - 0
Video Details Oct 4, 2020 at 4:35p ET | NFL | Duration: 1:33FOX's Sara Walsh joined Russell Wilson following the Seattle Seahawks' 31-23 win over...
Read more

Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2020: See Which Stars Are Expecting

Celebrity Newslanes - 0
Riley Cardoza Babies on board! Celebrities from Topher Grace to Grimes announced in 2020 that they are expecting little ones. The That ‘70s Show alum’s wife,...
Read more

Transfer deadline day LIVE: Man Utd to sign two, Arsenal, Chelsea gossip, every done deal

Sports Newslanes - 0
Transfer deadline day LIVE - Monday, October 5{%=o.title%} ...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming Newslanes - 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment Newslanes - 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science Newslanes - 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: