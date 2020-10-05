Transfer deadline day LIVE: Man Utd to sign two, Arsenal, Chelsea gossip, every done deal

Transfer deadline day LIVE – Monday, October 5

Man Utd and Liverpool ‘need defenders’ Manchester United and Liverpool have been told they need to sign defenders after heavy defeats yesterday. He told Sky Sports: “If you want to be successful, especially in the Premier League, you need to be strong at the back. Yesterday, what we saw from Man United and Liverpool, was the opposite. “On Deadline Day, I think those clubs need to concentrate more on how they’re going to set up their defence for the rest of the season. “It’s a long season, managers are going to have to cope with injuries and suspensions, but what we saw were like friendlies in July.”

Transfer deadline day will see Man Utd try and sign Jadon Sancho and other clubs making moves

West Ham give Declan Rice update

West Ham have insisted they have no interest in selling Declan Rice to Chelsea today. "We haven't been looking to replace him," said assistant manager Irvine. "We have been looking for players but we've not been looking for a replacement for Declan because we don't have any intention of selling him. "Every player in the world has his price, it would certainly be an extremely difficult situation for us if anything was to happen. "But without having all the information I still don't think that will happen."

Transfer news LIVE: Moise Kean has joined PSG on loan

DONE DEAL – Moise Kean exits Everton for PSG Everton have announced striker Moise Kean will spend the rest of the season on loan at PSG. - Advertisement - The former Juventus forward has failed to make an impression at Goodison Park since his arrival last summer. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is the first-choice striker at Everton who have won all four of their Premier League matches so far. Carlo Ancelotti has decided Kean making a switch to PSG is best for everyone involved.

Arteta opens up on Arsenal business Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta insists he is being backed in the transfer market despite the failure to sign Thomas Partey or Houssem Aouar ahead of the deadline. “Believe me that the ownership, the board, myself, are doing everything we can to maximise the resources we have to improve the team and to sustain and keep the players that are in this club to make this club successful,” he explained. “I have 100% backing from them. It’s not just words, it’s reality. “Whoever knows me, if it wasn’t like that I wouldn’t say it but I say it because I feel it and it’s true.”

Transfer news LIVE: Ben Godfrey is set to join Everton on deadline day

Everton close to Godfrey deal Norwich defender Ben Godfrey is an imminent arrival at Everton. Carlo Ancelotti has not ruled out any last-minute deals ahead of the transfer window closing this evening though. “Wait, wait. Monday is soon, Monday is coming. We have to wait and see what is going on in these two days,” he said. “You will see, you will see. Maybe something can come. Some new signings are coming.”

Transfer news LIVE: Mikel Arteta insists he has the backing of the Arsenal board

Mourinho backs Cavani to shine Jose Mourinho has backed Edinson Cavani to shine at Manchester United after his Tottenham side beat them 6-1 at Old Trafford. “The team is improving, they have good players, he bought lots of young players, they bought very good players,” said Mourinho. “If it’s true that Cavani is coming, Cavani is one of the top strikers in the world. “Manchester United is Manchester United, it’s not this defeat that’s going to destroy them. I can imagine they are going to react like Manchester United always react.”

Transfer news LIVE: Could Man Utd sign both Jadon Sancho and Edinson Cavani?

Man Utd to announce Cavani and Telles Manchester United are expected to announce the signings of Edinson Cavani and Alex Telles on transfer deadline day. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is desperate for reinforcements which was underlined by the shocking 6-1 defeat to Tottenham yesterday. Telles will challenge Luke Shaw for the left-back position and will join for around £15m. Cavani will make a free transfer after leaving PSG in the summer and will give United another option in attack.

Arsenal eye Jorginho Arsenal want to sign a midfielder before the 11pm deadline with Chelsea’s Jorginho now top of their wish list. The Gunners have all but ended their pursuits of Thomas Partey and Houssem Aouar with Atletico Madrid and Lyon pricing them out of a move. Chelsea would be willing to sell Jorginho but only if they are able to sign a replacement. Frank Lampard would like West Ham star Declan Rice to be that man but negotiations will have to move fast today.

Transfer news LIVE: Man Utd could still break their transfer record

Man Utd want Sancho or Dembele Manchester United want a right winger with Jadon Sancho their top summer transfer target. Ed Woodward has been put off by the £108m Borussia Dortmund have demanded and has started to look at alternatives. Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele is one of them but neither his club nor the player are interested in a loan switch. United may have to pay big money if they are to get Solskjaer’s priority target.

Transfer deadline day will see Chelsea try and sign Declan Rice

Tottenham look to bolster defence Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho wants to bolster his defence on deadline day. Chelsea ace Antonio Rudiger is being eyed and he is well down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge. Inter Milan defender Milan Skrniar is also on Mourinho’s shortlist but would be a difficult deal to pull off. The Blues would rather not let Rudiger leave for a rival with PSG also interested.

