Journey warning:This common vacation vacation spot is primary for unprovoked shark assaults

Consultants additionally revealed the assorted causes for a shark assault.

“Provoked attacks are caused by humans touching sharks. Often this involves unhooking sharks or removing them from fishing nets,” the College web site explains.

“However, recently there have been a number of incidents involving divers who were attacked after grabbing or feeding a shark while underwater.”

Unprovoked assaults, which have been the main target of the research, are available three kinds.

Hit-and-run assaults, the place sharks are normally trying to find fish. These are likely to end in simply minor accidents and deaths are uncommon.

Sneak assaults happen in deeper waters, typically with the sufferer unaware of the shark’s presence till an assault has taken place. The end result might be critical harm or demise, particularly if the shark is persistent.

Lastly, bump and chew assaults occur when sharks circle and truly bump its head earlier than biting. These repeated assaults normally end in demise.