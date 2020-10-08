Trisha Goddard to 'return' to ITV after 16 years as bosses look to 'fill Jeremy Kyle slot'

Calling all Trisha Goddard fans – the iconic TV presenter could be making her way back onto our screens after 16 long years away. Her legendary ITV talk show is set for a reboot as the 62-year-old records a pilot for the new series later this month, according to The Sun.

Her self-titled show aired on ITV from 1998 to 2004, before being axed.

An insider told The Sun that bosses are looking to replace the coveted afternoon slot where the Jeremy Kyle Show used to air with her latest show.

“It’s being referred to as Talk to Trisha at the moment,” they revealed.

“But telly fans will recognise it for what it is — the old legendary show and her back together.”

