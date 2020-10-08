Home Tv & Radio Trisha Goddard to 'return' to ITV after 16 years as bosses look...
Tv & Radio

Trisha Goddard to 'return' to ITV after 16 years as bosses look to 'fill Jeremy Kyle slot'

Calling all Trisha Goddard fans – the iconic TV presenter could be making her way back onto our screens after 16 long years away. Her legendary ITV talk show is set for a reboot as the 62-year-old records a pilot for the new series later this month, according to The Sun.

Her self-titled show aired on ITV from 1998 to 2004, before being axed.

An insider told The Sun that bosses are looking to replace the coveted afternoon slot where the Jeremy Kyle Show used to air with her latest show.

“It’s being referred to as Talk to Trisha at the moment,” they revealed.

“But telly fans will recognise it for what it is — the old legendary show and her back together.”

It will not only mark a return to British TV, but also a return to Britain itself as the TV star moved to the US in 2011 to host her show Stateside, which was cancelled by NBC after two seasons.

Express.co.uk has reached out to ITV for comment on the rumours.

Her original talk show focused on real-life subjects, much like the Jeremy Kyle Show – which was axed following the death of one of the guests – including the use of DNA and lie detector tests, but sparked controversy in later years.

The series then moved to Channel 5 in 2005 until 2010.

The 30-year-old publicist is set to appear on The Bridge, but revealed her mum is “apprehensive” about her signing up for the gruelling team building series.

The realty show follows a group of contestants as they join forces to build a bridge over a North Wales lake in the hope of winning a £100,000 prize.

Her mum’s worries come after her battle with drugs and alcohol, but Billie revealed that if she wins the show she’d use the prize money to help others with similar issues to her teenage self.

She told The Sun: “Mum is apprehensive, but also encouraging. She’s nervous about reality shows in general, but she is supportive and understands I’m in a bit of a rut in life.

