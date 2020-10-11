Home US Trump-aged Covid survivors on the president and the pandemic
US

Trump-aged Covid survivors on the president and the pandemic

0

Glenn Perkins and Matt Thomas are both a similar age to 74-year-old President Trump. Like him, both have been hospitalised with Covid-19.

But the two men have very different recovery experiences to the president’s.

And while both are Republicans, Glenn and Matt have differing views on Trump.

The septuagenarians share how they recovered after weeks in hospital, and their thoughts on the president’s illness and the state of the US pandemic response.

Video by Alexandra Ostasiewicz and Joaquim Moreira Salles

- Advertisement -
Previous articleUrban Meyer: Spencer Rattler ‘grew up tonight’ in 53-45 4OT win over Texas
Next articleZelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date theory explains why Nintendo could delay sequel

RELATED ARTICLES

US

Denver protest death: Demonstrator shot during rival rallies

0
Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The suspect was taken into custodyA man has been shot dead during rival right- and left-wing protests in the...
Read more
US

Covid: Trump 'no longer a transmission risk to others'

0
Media playback is unsupported on your deviceMedia captionDonald Trump took off his mask as he prepared to address his supporters on the lawn belowUS...
Read more
US

Trump no longer poses infection risk, White House doctor says

0
Lauren Morello The CDC says that most patients should isolate for at least 10 days after the start of their symptoms, and can end isolation...
Read more
US

Trump campaign leans on Fauci in new ad

0
Caitlin Oprysko “President Trump is recovering from the coronavirus, and so is America,” the ad’s narrator says, before lauding what’s been a widely panned response...
Read more
US

Trump keeps things brief in first public address since hospitalization

0
Caitlin Oprysko The relatively brief speech touched on all of the main points of Trump’s stump speech — despite the White House insisting it was...
Read more
US

Covid: The latest on Trump's health in six graphics

0
By The Visual Journalism TeamBBC NewsRelated Topicsimage copyrightGetty ImagesUS President Donald Trump is back at the White House after a dramatic nine days in...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

NFL schedule this week: Full Week 5 TV coverage, channels, scores for every football game

Sports 0
Thomas Schlarp Week 4 of the 2020 NFL season didn't exactly go off without a hitch, and Week 5 is right behind it wiith the fluid schedule.  Several...
Read more

Monty Don: Gardeners' World host speaks candidly about depression battle 'Worse in winter'

Celebrity 0
"And, touch wood, it's been much better for the last few years." The horticulture expert continued: "But for me, the benefits of nature are all...
Read more

Astronomers Are Using Black Hole Echoes to Help Map The Universe

Science 0
Michelle Starr From our single vantage point in the cosmos, it's really hard to understand three-dimensional space. We can easily map stars into constellations in relation...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: