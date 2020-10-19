Trump, Biden Featured In '60 Minutes' Interviews

By

Anthony Raimondi

KEY POINTS CBS’s “60 Minutes” will air interviews with President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden in next week’s episode

Lesley Stahl will interview Trump at the White House, while CBS Evening News anchor Norah O’Donnell will interview Biden in Delaware

While the interview is risky for both candidates, Trump needs drastically gain ground in the polls and Biden proved to be calm and collected when partaking in recent public events.

With the presidential election just days away, CBS’s “60 Minutes” on Sunday will air interviews with President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Correspondent Lesley Stahl announced the interviews at the end of its most recent broadcast, promising “revealing, provocative conversations with the two major-party candidates for president.”

Stahl will interview Trump at the White House, while CBS Evening News anchor Norah O’Donnell will interview Biden in Delaware. The running mates — Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris of California — will also be interviewed for the program.

In 2012, “60 Minutes” interviewed presidential candidates President Barack Obama and Mitt Romney, who were interviewed by Steve Kroft and Scott Pelley. In 2008, Kroft interviewed Obama and Pelley interviewed Sen. John McCain in a similar format.

- Advertisement -

Such interviews in 2020 carry a different weight due to the effects of the pandemic as well as an emphasis on voting by mail and early voting.

Meanwhile, the Trump campaign is looking for public exposure as the incumbent falls behind in the polls. While the interviews can be risky for both candidates, Trump needs to drastically gain ground and Biden proved to be calm and collected when partaking in recent public events.

The interview with Biden may touch on his stance on fracking. Trump repeatedly attacked the Democratic nominee on the issue and argued Biden would ban fracking despite Biden’s contrary position.

In an ABC News town hall, Biden said he wouldn’t ban fracking but added that “it has to be managed very, very well.”

Trump will likely be asked about his relationship with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Fauci and Trump have publicly clashed and the Trump campaign recently included Fauci in an ad. Fauci later argued that his words were taken out of context and that he continued to stay out of politics.

Trump and Biden’s interview will take place a few days after the final presidential debate. The debate will be held on Oct. 22 in Nashville, Tennessee, and NBC News’ Kristen Welker will serve as moderator.

Like this: Like Loading...