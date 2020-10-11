Home US Trump campaign leans on Fauci in new ad
US

Trump campaign leans on Fauci in new ad

0

Caitlin Oprysko

“President Trump is recovering from the coronavirus, and so is America,” the ad’s narrator says, before lauding what’s been a widely panned response from the White House. “Together we rose to meet the challenge, protecting our seniors, getting them life saving drugs in record time, sparing no expense.”

It features images of Trump wearing a face mask, a public health precaution he initially scorned and the week of his diagnosis even mocked a political opponent for wearing.

“President Trump tackled the virus head on as leaders should,” the ad continues, before featuring comments made by Fauci in late March.

“I can’t imagine … that anybody could be doing more,” Fauci says in the clip from an interview on Fox News, though he was speaking about the scale of the federal government’s mobilization — not specifically complimenting the president.

The ad concludes on an optimistic note, echoing the president’s “don’t be afraid of Covid” rhetoric.

“We’ll get through this together. We’ll live carefully, but not afraid,” it says.

As Trump urges Americans not to worry about coronavirus, the U.S. on Friday reported its highest single-day number of new cases in nearly two months, as experts including Fauci warn of a potential second wave of infections heading into the fall and winter.

While the new ad features praise from Fauci, who has become a household name for his blunt talk and candor throughout the pandemic, the infectious diseases expert earlier this week referred to the White House event after which numerous attendees tested positive for the virus as a “super spreader event.”

- Advertisement -

He has also not shied away from criticizing the U.S. response to the virus, offering dire warnings about the continued public health threat that stand in stark contrast to Trump’s efforts to play down the severity of coronavirus, even after himself, the first lady, and their aides became infected.

And though the ad touts Trump’s recovery, while the president has said he feels healthy again, the White House has declined to say whether Trump has tested negative for coronavirus since his initial diagnosis, leaving open the possibility that he is still contagious.

Despite this, Trump hosted supporters at the White House Saturday afternoon in what was billed as a “peaceful protest” for law and order, and plans to hold a campaign rally in Florida on Monday.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCary Joji Fukunaga on Directing the James Bond Film 'No Time to Die'
Next articleTyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua blockbuster bout fasttracked as Deontay Wilder fight scrapped

RELATED ARTICLES

US

Trump keeps things brief in first public address since hospitalization

0
Caitlin Oprysko The relatively brief speech touched on all of the main points of Trump’s stump speech — despite the White House insisting it was...
Read more
US

Covid: The latest on Trump's health in six graphics

0
By The Visual Journalism TeamBBC NewsRelated Topicsimage copyrightGetty ImagesUS President Donald Trump is back at the White House after a dramatic nine days in...
Read more
US

Senate Republicans lambaste potential coronavirus deal

0
Burgess Everett and Jake Sherman Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) said that giving into Pelosi on anything seen as expansion of Obamacare in the next recovery...
Read more
US

White House rally: Trump holds first public event since Covid diagnosis

0
Media playback is unsupported on your deviceMedia captionDonald Trump took off his mask as he prepared to address his supporters on the lawn belowDonald...
Read more
US

Trump returns to his usual programming — but his health remains a mystery

0
Matthew Choi When asked if he had been retested since his diagnosis, Trump said he had, adding, "I'm either the bottom of the scale or...
Read more
US

Trump’s Covid recovery puts MAGA on steroids

0
Tina Nguyen Meanwhile, Trump’s flurry of activity was being received differently across much of the rest of the country. Some, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, wondered...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Piers Morgan: GMB host hits out at Britain’s Got Talent final 'Far too many magicians'

Celebrity 0
The show also included a special segment dedicated to West End musicals that have remain closed since the beginning of the year. 60 entertainers were...
Read more

Concerned you could have breast cancer? The test that could save your life

Health 0
At 21, Jess said her final goodbyes to Mum Joanna. Nobody in their immediate family had breast cancer, so the devastating disease seemingly came...
Read more

What to Read This Weekend

Fashion 0
Melissa KirschWelcome. The weekend, again, and with it, time, perhaps for escape. For some, car trips, screenless forays into spaces beyond home. For others,...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: