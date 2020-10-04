Home US Trump defends actions in lead up to Covid diagnosis in video posted...
US

Trump defends actions in lead up to Covid diagnosis in video posted from Walter Reed

0

Allie Bice

But the president’s upbeat comments contradicted messaging from White House officials, including White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, who said earlier Saturday that Trump’s situation was more severe before his trip on board Marine One to the Walter Reed Military Medical Center in Bethesda.

In the video update, Trump said he’s feeling “much better.”

“I came here, wasn’t feeling so well, I feel much better now. We’re working hard to get me all the way back, I have to be back because we still have to make America great again.”

Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany later Saturday posted an update on the president’s health from White House physician Sean Conley, who said the president “continues to do well, having made substantial progress since diagnosis.”

Trump “has been up and moving about the presidential suite without difficulty,” the statement said, adding on the president’s condition, “While not yet out of the woods, the team remains cautiously optimistic.”

Meadows, speaking Saturday night to Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro, said Trump had “made unbelievable improvements from yesterday morning when I know a number of us, the doctor and I were very concerned.”

“I can tell you the biggest thing we see is with no fever now, and with him doing well with his oxygen saturation levels — yesterday morning we were concerned with that,” Meadows added.

Eric Trump, the president’s son, also speaking to Pirro, said he talked on the phone with his father for “20-25 minutes,” adding that he “sounded clear, he sounded great.”

- Advertisement -

In the video, Trump also commented on the first lady’s health, saying Melania is handling the diagnosis “very nicely.”

“As you’ve probably read she’s slightly younger than me, just a little tiny bit and therefore just we know the disease, we know the situation with age versus younger people, and Melania is handling it statistically like it’s supposed to be handled,” he said.

Trump also called personal attorney Rudy Giuliani on Saturday afternoon, according to the New York Post, delivering a defiant message on his pre-diagnosis actions and saying he felt so good he could get out of the hospital “right now.”

Source:Politics, Policy, Political News Top Stories

- Advertisement -
Previous articleTo Improve Your Running, Try These Six Hip Exercises
Next articleManchester United agree Edinson Cavani transfer with medical now scheduled

RELATED ARTICLES

US

Trump’s health condition highlights gaps in the 25th Amendment

Newslanes - 0
Lara Seligman and Natasha Bertrand Sixty-two years after Eisenhower’s letter, another American leader is in the hospital, and the circumstances around his condition are equally...
Read more
US

Trump sets off multi-state Covid tracing crisis

Newslanes - 0
Dan Goldberg, David Lim and Susannah Luthi Contact tracing is further complicated by the inability to pin down when the president and his inner circle...
Read more
US

Trump doctors say president is doing well, others express concern

Newslanes - 0
Media playback is unsupported on your deviceMedia captionThe doctors looking after the US president say they're "cautiously optimistic, but he's doing great"US President Donald...
Read more
US

The virus slams into a broken Washington

Newslanes - 0
Jake Sherman One month before Election Day, with ballots already being cast, President Donald Trump is in a military hospital, where he will remain for...
Read more
US

White House triggers new questions about Trump’s coronavirus case

Newslanes - 0
Anita Kumar, Nancy Cook, Gabby Orr and Meridith McGraw A White House official later added that Trump's vitals had become concerning Friday morning, hours...
Read more
US

Kellyanne Conway tests positive for coronavirus

Newslanes - 0
Alice Miranda OllsteinPOLITICO IllustrationFormer White House counselor Kellyanne Conway announced late Friday night that she has tested positive for the coronavirus, joining a growing...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Manchester United agree Edinson Cavani transfer with medical now scheduled

Sports Newslanes - 0
Manchester United have reached an agreement with Edinson Cavani this afternoon. The free agent is now set to fly to the city tomorrow to...
Read more

Trump defends actions in lead up to Covid diagnosis in video posted from Walter Reed

US Newslanes - 0
Allie Bice But the president’s upbeat comments contradicted messaging from White House officials, including White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, who said earlier Saturday...
Read more

To Improve Your Running, Try These Six Hip Exercises

Lifestyle Newslanes - 0
By Jen Murphy | Photographs by Eve Edelheit for The Wall Street Journal Oct. 3, 2020 6:00 am ETThe hips are the linchpin of every...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming Newslanes - 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment Newslanes - 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science Newslanes - 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: