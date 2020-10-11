Home US Trump keeps things brief in first public address since hospitalization
US

Trump keeps things brief in first public address since hospitalization

0

Caitlin Oprysko

The relatively brief speech touched on all of the main points of Trump’s stump speech — despite the White House insisting it was an official event rather than a political one — with Trump attacking Democrats, running through the latest polling data and recapping his first debate with Democratic nominee Joe Biden and this week’s vice presidential debate.

The speech was tailored slightly to include an emphasis on criminal justice issues, and Trump’s plans to boost Black Americans.

But otherwise, the president mounted his usual attacks against mail-in voting, lauded his administration’s coronavirus response and again teased a “much better” health care plan that he has yet to release.

The event on the South Lawn on Saturday was the first since Trump gathered dozens in the Rose Garden two weeks ago to announce his choice of Judge Amy Coney Barrett for the vacancy on the Supreme Court.

Though it’s unclear where Trump contracted coronavirus, at least eight people who attended the announcement have since tested positive, leading the nation’s top infectious diseases expert to decry it as a “super spreader” event. Since the announcement, more White House aides, Trump’s reelection campaign manager and members of the White House press corps also tested positive.

For Trump’s speech on Saturday, guests were only screened for Covid-19 with a temperature check and “brief questionnaire” — but not a test.

- Advertisement -

At the same time, critical details of Trump’s health remain shrouded in mystery.

His doctors and the White House have declined to reveal when the president’s last negative test was before announcing his diagnosis early last Friday. They have similarly refused to say whether Trump has received a negative test since then, leaving open the possibility that Trump is still contagious, or whether Trump suffered any lung damage as a result of his bout with the respiratory disease.

Even as those questions remain, Trump is set to resume traveling for the campaign, announcing rallies on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday this week as Election Day draws nearer.

In his speech on Saturday Trump appeared healthy, delivering his remarks without coughing or sounding winded. Close-ups of the president taken by press photographers showed bandaging on his right hand, potentially at the spot of insertion of an IV.

After about a quarter of an hour, Trump bid the crowd farewell with a plea for them to get out and vote, thanking them and sending them off with an “I love you” before turning and heading back into the White House without putting his mask back on.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleJeff Goldblum, 67, Is The Ultimate Thirst Trap After Recreating His Shirtless Scene From ‘Jurassic Park’
Next articleJay-Z offers to pay fines for those arrested during protests for Alvin Cole, including mom and sisters

RELATED ARTICLES

US

Covid: The latest on Trump's health in six graphics

0
By The Visual Journalism TeamBBC NewsRelated Topicsimage copyrightGetty ImagesUS President Donald Trump is back at the White House after a dramatic nine days in...
Read more
US

Senate Republicans lambaste potential coronavirus deal

0
Burgess Everett and Jake Sherman Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) said that giving into Pelosi on anything seen as expansion of Obamacare in the next recovery...
Read more
US

White House rally: Trump holds first public event since Covid diagnosis

0
Media playback is unsupported on your deviceMedia captionDonald Trump took off his mask as he prepared to address his supporters on the lawn belowDonald...
Read more
US

Trump returns to his usual programming — but his health remains a mystery

0
Matthew Choi When asked if he had been retested since his diagnosis, Trump said he had, adding, "I'm either the bottom of the scale or...
Read more
US

Trump’s Covid recovery puts MAGA on steroids

0
Tina Nguyen Meanwhile, Trump’s flurry of activity was being received differently across much of the rest of the country. Some, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, wondered...
Read more
US

‘Forgotten’ Pennsylvania region holds key to Trump’s fate

0
Holly Otterbein “The Luzerne County voter was the definition of the forgotten men and women. Nobody in Washington was standing up for them. They’d lost...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Florida's Dan Mullen wants 90,000 fans in The Swamp following loss at Texas A&M

Sports 0
Zac Al-Khateeb No. 4 Florida suffered its first loss of the season on Saturday, a 41-38 nailbiter that saw No. 17 Texas A&M earn Jimbo Fisher's...
Read more

Jay-Z offers to pay fines for those arrested during protests for Alvin Cole, including mom and sisters

Celebrity 0
Jay-Z is standing by protesters calling for justice in the February 2020 shooting death of Alvin Cole at the hands of police in Wisconsin.  Jay-Z and Team...
Read more

Trump keeps things brief in first public address since hospitalization

US 0
Caitlin Oprysko The relatively brief speech touched on all of the main points of Trump’s stump speech — despite the White House insisting it was...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: