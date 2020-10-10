Home US Trump launches his post-coronavirus recovery tour
US

Trump launches his post-coronavirus recovery tour

0

Meridith McGraw

Although the president’s physician, Sean Conley, has previously said Trump could likely resume such activities starting Saturday, it’s unclear if the president has tested negative since falling ill, or whether he is still contagious.

On Saturday, Trump will speak to a crowd gathered by conservative activist Candace Owens, whose Blexit Foundation encourages Black Americans to leave the Democratic Party.

His speech is being billed as “Remarks to Peaceful Protesters for Law & Order,” according to an invitation. He’ll address the crowd from the Truman Balcony off of the Blue Room, a large state room on the main floor of the White House. More than two thousand guests have been invited, according to a person familiar with the event.

In a statement, the White House said attendees will be “instructed” to wear a mask while at the complex, but will only be screened for Covid-19 with a temperature check and “brief questionnaire” — not a test. The statement added that attendees will be “strongly encouraged,” but not required, to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s coronavirus guidelines, such as social distancing and mask wearing.

“The health and safety of all attendees is our priority,” the statement said.

ABC News first reported Trump’s appearance at Saturday’s event.

On Monday, Trump will resume his campaign travel, heading to Sanford, Fla., for a MAGA rally.

Florida is a critical state for Trump in the upcoming election, and his campaign has been making an aggressive play to win over Latino and Hispanic voters in the region. As part of that push, Vice President Mike Pence will also travel to Florida on Saturday for a bus tour starting in Orlando.

- Advertisement -

Both Trump’s rallies and large gatherings at the White House have come under scrutiny in recent weeks after they were linked to a coronavirus outbreak that has spread through the upper ranks of the administration. The events have regularly flouted basic pandemic protocols, such as crowd-size restrictions and social distancing.

A Rose Garden ceremony for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett late last month caused numerous infections among Trump’s staff and allies. And in the following days, Trump and his team traveled in tight quarters to several rallies and fundraisers, likely spreading the virus further.

The full extent of the outbreak is unknown, but it has ensnared, in addition to the president, the first lady, the head of the Republican National Committee, Trump’s campaign manager, the White House press secretary and several of Trump’s top aides.

When asked about Trump resuming his rallies, Democratic challenger Joe Biden said he “wouldn’t show up unless you had a mask and were distanced,” according to a pool report.

“Good luck,” Biden said.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBye-Bye, Sweatpants! 15 Reasons to Get Excited About Fashion This Fall.
Next articleLakers vs. Heat live score, updates, highlights from Game 5 of the 2020 NBA Finals

RELATED ARTICLES

US

Michigan Gov Gretchen Whitmer was 'moved around' as FBI tracked militia 'plot'

0
Media playback is unsupported on your deviceMedia caption"Hate groups heard the president's words... as a rallying cry": Mrs Whitmer calls out TrumpMichigan's governor was...
Read more
US

Republicans are finally ready to diss Don

0
John F. Harris and Melanie Zanona * Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas acknowledging in a Friday interview with CNBC’s “Squawk Box” that he’s “worried” about...
Read more
US

Islamic State group 'Beatles' plead not guilty over US hostage deaths

0
Elsheikh and Kotey are suspected of involvement in the deaths of other hostages, including Alan Henning - a taxi driver from Salford, Greater Manchester,...
Read more
US

Twitter upends retweets in bid to stop spread of election misinformation

0
Nancy Scola Making it harder to share misinformation Twitter will use warning labels to hide misleading tweets from some accounts, including those of U.S. politicians and...
Read more
US

White House hosted Covid 'superspreader' event, says Dr Fauci

0
Image copyright Getty ImagesTop US virus expert Dr Anthony Fauci has criticised the White House for hosting a gathering last month that has been...
Read more
US

Trump vs. World, Round 2

0
POLITICO When Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in 2016, Russian politicians literally broke out champagne. If Trump wins again, much of the rest of the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Looking for Escapist TV? Try Home Design Shows

Fashion 0
Ronda KaysenA few minutes into an episode of “Dream Home Makeover,” a home improvement series premiering on Netflix on Oct. 16, an anxious homeowner...
Read more

Jenny Ryan sets record straight on The Chase moment never shown: 'Waste of time'

Celebrity 0
Jenny Ryan set the record straight on one point on The Chase by a curious ITV viewer last night. The Vixen star explained why...
Read more

Kate Middleton has a ‘key role’ when it comes to rewearing outfits

Lifestyle 0
At the start of the pandemic, Kate and William visited health workers in Croydon and The Duchess stunned in an affordable M&S dusty pink...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: