Home Science Trump Tests Positive for Covid-19, Schools Navigate Reopening, and More Coronavirus News
Science

Trump Tests Positive for Covid-19, Schools Navigate Reopening, and More Coronavirus News

0

Eve Sneider

President Trump tests positive, lawmakers consider new approaches to contact tracing and testing, and America’s largest school districts navigate reopening. Here’s what you should know:

Want to receive this weekly roundup and other coronavirus news? Sign up here!

Headlines

President Trump tests positive for Covid-19, and the country plans for an uncertain future

Late last night, President Trump tweeted that he and Melania had tested positive for Covid-19. Hours earlier, the White House had announced that Hope Hicks, a trusted aide of the president, had also tested positive. The president has gone into quarantine with the first lady, and a memorandum from his physician noted that both are doing well. Still, everyone is wondering what will happen if he gets seriously sick, not least because three of the things known to make this disease riskier are being male, old, and overweight. Stocks have fallen since news of the president’s diagnosis broke. Both Joe Biden and Mike Pence have tested negative, but tracing all of the president’s contacts will be a Herculean task.

This development throws into relief the president’s refusal to take this virus seriously and the impact that has had on national planning, or lack thereof. Nine months after the first known coronavirus case in the US, researchers are attempting to put together a plan for a comprehensive, nationwide response in the absence of one from the federal government. And while numerous vaccines are in Phase III trials—a significant achievement in its own right—slight differences in trials and no head-to-head comparisons mean that there are still a lot of unknowns. Even so, as Anthony Fauci told WIRED’s Steven Levy earlier this week, there is reason to be optimistic: “This outbreak will end.”

New developments in tracing, testing, and how to think about stopping the spread of Covid-19

Earlier this week, New York and New Jersey became the latest states to release voluntary contact-tracing apps. The apps protect users’ privacy by identifying them with a random sequence of numbers that changes every few minutes, and they will notify people when they have been in contact with someone who’s tested positive. There’s still much to learn about how SARS-CoV-2 spreads, but nine months of epidemiological data have shown that it tends to spread in clusters. Some infected people barely spread it at all, while others are single-handedly responsible for soaring numbers. Thus far, contact-tracing apps haven’t done much to stop the spread of Covid-19 in the US, as different states coordinate patchwork responses and the federal government doesn’t weigh in.

- Advertisement -

Of course, contact tracing of any kind can only be effective if tests are available and results are returned quickly. As many Americans continue to get test results back too late to be useful, a new House bill introduced by Mikie Sherrill (D-New Jersery) would increase federal reimbursements to labs depending on how quickly they turn around Covid-19 test results. The aptly named SPEEDY Act will offer graduated reimbursements for results coming back in 24, 48, or 72 hours, and won’t pay at all for those that take more time. Bill Gates had suggested a similar plan in an interview with WIRED this summer. While it is well established that an effective testing apparatus is a prerequisite for getting this pandemic under control, ultimately the only thing that will stop the virus’s spread is how people behave.

America’s largest school districts navigate the turbulence of resuming in-person classes

Source:Science Latest

- Advertisement -
Previous articleXbox Game Pass money saving deal is ideal prep for Xbox Series X release date
Next articleiPad Air 2020 release news is what Apple tablet fans have been waiting for

RELATED ARTICLES

Science

SpaceX launch LIVE stream: How to watch tonight’s launch of US Space Force’s GPS satellite

Newslanes - 0
And in addition, they are equipped with incredibly powerful signals for improved accuracy. Today's launch is thought to be the fourth in a series of...
Read more
Science

Physicists Have Successfully Connected Two Large Objects in Quantum Entanglement

Newslanes - 0
Mike McRae We stride through our Universe with the confidence of a giant, giving little thought to the fact that reality bubbles with uncertainty. But physicists...
Read more
Science

How the Coronavirus Got to Donald Trump

Newslanes - 0
Megan Molteni, Adam Rogers So it was no surprise to epidemiologists like Smith that this strategy failed. “We can’t test our way out of this....
Read more
Science

NASA news: Space agency researchers turn to TREES in exoplanet alien life search

Newslanes - 0
The question of whether alien life exists has preoccupied philosophers and scientists for millennia, without any significant progress so far in finding an answer....
Read more
Science

Martian lake breakthrough ‘could lead’ to life on Mars mission, scientist claims

Newslanes - 0
A report, published online this week, backs up what scientists had already said in 2018 – that Mars’ south pole hides a huge lake...
Read more
Science

President Donald Trump Tests Positive for Covid-19

Newslanes - 0
Adam Rogers President Donald Trump announced in a tweet late Thursday night that he and his wife Melania have tested positive for the virus that...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Love Letter: Is It Time to Break Up?

Fashion Newslanes - 0
Charanna AlexanderAs that old song goes, “breaking up is hard to do,” especially during a global pandemic. While ending things with a partner might...
Read more

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Confirmed team news and Premier League score updates

Sports Newslanes - 0
Chelsea vs Crystal Palace - Premier League LIVE -Score updates to appear here from 12.30pm TEAM NEWS Chelsea starting XI: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Zouma, Chilwell, Kante, Jorginho,...
Read more

The Real Nightmare Scenario: A Sick Mike Pence

US Newslanes - 0
Garrett M. Graff Given the current makeup of the executive branch, it’s not hard to imagine a scenario in which Secretary of State Mike Pompeo...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming Newslanes - 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment Newslanes - 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science Newslanes - 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: