Home US Trump ties Fauci to Biden — to Biden's delight
US

Trump ties Fauci to Biden — to Biden's delight

0

By

Nick Niedzwiadek

“…yes,” Biden’s Twitter account quipped in response to the president’s line.

The Biden campaign seemed gleeful to be linked with Fauci, who has continually rated as one of the most trusted voices in the country on Covid-19, according to numerous public opinion polls.

Trump had beaten up on Fauci throughout the day Monday after the director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases — and a leading member of the Trump administration’s coronavirus task force — painted an unflattering portrait of the president on CBS’ “60 Minutes” in an interview that aired Sunday evening.

In it, Fauci said that Trump is reluctant to wear facial coverings in public because “he “equates wearing a mask with weakness,” and that going without one makes a statement.

“Like, ‘We’re strong. We don’t need a mask.’ That kind of thing,” Fauci said.

A week ago, Fauci balked at his inclusion in a Trump campaign ad, which he said was done “without my permission” and included comments that were “taken out of context.” That disavowal also swiftly drew the president’s ire.

During the recent interview, Fauci also said that the White House had at times prevented him from making some media appearances and otherwise placed a “restriction” on the flow of certain information.

- Advertisement -

The president and his aides pushed back on those assertions, saying that the “60 Minutes” appearance itself was evidence that Fauci was not being muzzled.

“Dr. Fauci has been on an incredible amount of TV,” White House communications director Alyssa Farah said on Fox News on Monday. “It’s hard to turn on the TV and not see him. And we’re certainly not trying to stifle him sharing important information with the public.”

But Trump also said on Monday that “people are tired of hearing Fauci and all these idiots,” during a call with campaign staff that the media was allowed to listen in on.

The president also needled Fauci on Twitter, saying he “should stop wearing” his signature Washington Nationals-themed face masks and referencing his flubbed ceremonial first pitch earlier this year on Major League Baseball’s Opening Day.

Trump picked up that thread again during his Arizona rally, saying Fauci is “a wonderful guy.”

“He just happens to have a very bad arm,” Trump said before pivoting back to remarking about the stakes of the November election.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePanthers potential positive COVID test — Jay Glazer provides an update
Next articleWorld Juniors 2021: Tourney to begin on Christmas; openers include U.S.-Russia, Canada-Germany

RELATED ARTICLES

US

The Countdown: Early voting, Biden's ads and the Beastie Boys

0
ByRelated TopicsUS election 2020Just over two weeks to go and while Joe Biden may be having quiet week, he made sure it came after...
Read more
US

Debate commission to cut the mics at Trump-Biden showdown

0
ByMatthew Choi and Alex Isenstadt “During the times dedicated for open discussion, it is the hope of the Commission that the candidates will be respectful...
Read more
US

New name for a Canadian town called Asbestos

0
ByRelated Topics
Read more
US

US election 2020: Trump and Biden feud over debate topics

0
ByRelated TopicsUS election 2020media captionWho really decides the US election?US President Donald Trump and his White House challenger Joe Biden are feuding over plans...
Read more
US

Why Are Native Americans Particularly Vulnerable To COVID-19?

0
ByCullen ParadisKEY POINTS Native American communities have seen higher COVID-19 infection and mortality rates across most states Preexisting health conditions, poverty and multi-generational homes are largely to...
Read more
US

Biden would revamp fraying intel community

0
ByNatasha Bertrand and Kyle Cheney But what initially seemed like mere boredom — which demoralized intelligence officials but could potentially be managed by including pictures...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Cruise Ship Rescues 24 People From Sinking Boat Off Florida Coast

Travel 0
ByMarie FazioThe Carnival Sensation was sailing in international waters off the Florida coast on Saturday when crew members spotted a crowded 36-foot boat that...
Read more

World Juniors 2021: Tourney to begin on Christmas; openers include U.S.-Russia, Canada-Germany

Sports 0
ByTom Gatto Hockey's future stars will be in Edmonton for the holidays as they compete in the 2021 World Junior Championship. And the hockey world will...
Read more

Trump ties Fauci to Biden — to Biden's delight

US 0
ByNick Niedzwiadek “…yes,” Biden’s Twitter account quipped in response to the president’s line. The Biden campaign seemed gleeful to be linked with Fauci, who has continually...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: