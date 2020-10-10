Home US Trump vs. World, Round 2
US

Trump vs. World, Round 2

0

POLITICO

When Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in 2016, Russian politicians literally broke out champagne. If Trump wins again, much of the rest of the authoritarian world could join in. “If he’s reelected, we’re going to see an acceleration of what we’ve experienced over the past four years,” says Norbert Röttgen, chairman of the German parliament’s foreign affairs committee and a member of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right Christian Democrats.

In both word and deed, Trump has made no secret of his fondness for some of the world’s most notorious strongmen. “It’s funny, the relationships I have,” Trump told Bob Woodward earlier this year. “The tougher and meaner they are, the better I get along with them.”

Trump’s bromance with Russia’s Vladimir Putin was apparent even before he moved into the White House; it became clear fairly early on in his presidency that he felt kinship with authoritarians of all stripes. One of the highlights of his early months as president was his first foreign visit, which took him to Saudi Arabia, where he enthusiastically participated in a traditional sword dance.

The reception he received there left a strong impression. When Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman faced international outcry (and outrage in the U.S. Congress) over an operation to murder and dismember Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, an ardent critic of the regime, Trump stood up for his new friend the prince. “I saved his ass,” Trump went on to tell Woodward. Around the same time, Trump professed that he and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, the leader of one of the most repressive regimes on the planet, had fallen “in love.”

As dramatic as some of these predictions might seem, Americans shouldn’t expect Joe Biden to immediately do a 180 on U.S. foreign policy if he’s elected.

Foreign governments generally accept that there’s relatively little policy space between Republicans and Democrats on trade these days: You might see fewer tariffs and language more amenable to allies under Biden, but there are no easy trade deals anymore. And the United States is in retreat regardless of who wins the election, lacking the political will and the resources to be what James Crabtree, a professor at the National University of Singapore, calls “an all-round, all-weather superpower.”

Trump might continue to accelerate the trend, and Biden’s rhetoric on a range of issues would be sharply different, but a President Biden would also be tied up in domestic crises, starting with Covid-19 management and recovery.

A continued retreat comes with risks for both America and the world, however. The EU is doing heavy lifting on climate change and forging an independent course on China relations. Russia and Turkey are asserting themselves across the Middle East and North Africa. A growing China continues its massive global infrastructure and financing programs, and the U.N. Security Council is, largely, an irrelevance.

Even if America doesn’t get another four years of Donald Trump, Trumpism will have made a lasting impact on the world.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleDodgers sweep Padres move on to NLCS
Next articleThe Island Brokers Are Overwhelmed

RELATED ARTICLES

US

The sex scandal that could keep the Senate in McConnell’s hands

0
Burgess Everett, James Arkin and Marianne LeVine Democrats can win the majority without North Carolina, but the path is more complicated. And Democrats insist Tillis...
Read more
US

The mystery of a GOP congressman's seemingly rent-free campaign office

0
Daniel Newhauser “It sounds like something that could potentially be a fairly serious violation of campaign finance law and the ethics rules,” said Bryson Morgan,...
Read more
US

Trump campaign ready to unleash thousands of poll watchers on Election Day

0
Alex Isenstadt and Natasha Korecki Poll watchers monitor everything from voting machines to the processing of ballots to checking voter identification. They are not permitted...
Read more
US

Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion: Rapper charged with assault with firearm

0
More on this story
Read more
US

US Army trials augmented reality goggles for dogs

0
Related Topics
Read more
US

Kamala Harris and her delicate debate dance

0
Elena Schneider and Maya King Harris’ position as the first Black and the first Asian American vice presidential nominee on a major party’s ticket has...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Kanye West Officially Votes For Himself For President, Showing Off His Ballot Proudly & Twitter Claps Back

Celebrity 0
Emily Selleck Kanye West broke the internet when he announced he was running for President — now he’s officially voted for himself in the upcoming...
Read more

‘Powerful’ hair loss treatment to stimulate hair growth – and you only need a few drops

Health 0
Losing your hair could be caused by a number of different conditions, said the NHS. Stress, weight loss, or even an iron deficiency can lead...
Read more

What Matters Is They Get the Joke

Fashion 0
Rosalie R. RadomskyWhen the mood strikes, Gregory Thomas Moss and Danielle Cristina Black might make up new words to a song, riff on a...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: