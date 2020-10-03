Home World Trump's Doctors Give Update On President's Health After Positive Coronavirus Test
World

Trump's Doctors Give Update On President's Health After Positive Coronavirus Test

0

Joe Palca
[unable to retrieve full-text content]White House physician Sean Conley says that President Trump was doing “very well” and that the symptoms he had are resolving and improving.
Source:News : NPR

- Advertisement -
Previous articleStrictly Come Dancing stars ‘could face the boot if caught kissing’ amid coronavirus fears
Next articleIan Ziering praises 'resilient' Shannen Doherty during breast cancer battle: 'That woman is a fighter'

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Putin on the warpath: Russia fits military helicopters with terrifying suicide drones

Newslanes - 0
The helicopter gunshop Mi-28NM is being fitted with drones which Russia will be able to fire from missile launch tubes, an insider told state...
Read more
World

Donald Trump taken to hospital after bombshell coronavirus diagnosis

Newslanes - 0
staronline@reachplc.com (Tom Towers) Donald Trump has been taken to hospital after announcing he had tested positive for the coronavirus. The US President was en route to...
Read more
World

Top Paris chef killed himself over 'fake' sexual assault claims, his family say

Newslanes - 0
staronline@reachplc.com (Berny Torre) The heartbroken family of a top Parisian chef has claimed he killed himself following a "brutal" campaign accusing him of false sexual...
Read more
World

Kim Jong-un sends Donald Trump surprise message after coronavirus diagnosis

Newslanes - 0
Donald Trump is believed to have been contacted by North Korea’s supreme leader on Friday. It comes after Mr Trump announced that he and his...
Read more
World

Donald Trump coronavirus: When is the next debate? Can Trump attend?

Newslanes - 0
Donald Trump, 74, has tested positive for COVID-19 along with his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, according to the White House. The couple's results...
Read more
World

WW3 warning: 'Doomsday plane flying over DC' as Trump tests positive for coronavirus

Newslanes - 0
The US President confirmed on Twitter that he and his wife, Melania, have contracted COVID-19. He wrote: "We will begin our quarantine and recovery...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Ian Ziering praises 'resilient' Shannen Doherty during breast cancer battle: 'That woman is a fighter'

Celebrity Newslanes - 0
Ian Ziering praised "resilient" Shannen Doherty during her stage 4 cancer journey. (Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)It’s been 30 years since the series premiere of...
Read more

Trump's Doctors Give Update On President's Health After Positive Coronavirus Test

World Newslanes - 0
Joe Palca White House physician Sean Conley says that President Trump was doing "very well" and that the symptoms he had are resolving and improving. Source:News...
Read more

Strictly Come Dancing stars ‘could face the boot if caught kissing’ amid coronavirus fears

Celebrity Newslanes - 0
Strictly Come Dancing 2020 is set to kick off later this month, but in order to get the show safely back on air, changes...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming Newslanes - 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment Newslanes - 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science Newslanes - 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: