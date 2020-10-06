Home Celebrity Trump's 'don’t be afraid of COVID' tweet sparks fiery responses from Chris...
Celebrity

Trump's 'don’t be afraid of COVID' tweet sparks fiery responses from Chris Evans, Padma Lakshmi, Mandy Moore and others

0

Padma Lakshmi, Mandy Moore, Ava DuVernay and Chris Evans reacted to President Trump’s tweet as he left the hospital. (Photo: Getty Images)

President Trump created a firestorm Monday when he tweeted, “Don’t be afraid of Covid,” as he was leaving Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to return to the White House.

People took to social media to respond, pointing out how many people have died of the coronavirus: more than 210,000 Americans, at last count. They also pointed out that Trump, who was admitted to the hospital Friday night, had access to the kind of world-class medical care that most regular Americans would never have access to and that those people, in fact, do need to be cautious of the virus. Trump, who has long underplayed COVID-19, often forgoing a mask and holding campaign events indoors and without social distancing, all of which go against his own scientific experts, tested positive for the virus himself at the end of last week. That was when officials announced Trump was going to Walter Reed, where he received an experimental treatment.

As Trump and COVID-19 began to trend on Twitter, several familiar names joined the conversation: Mandy Moore, Padma Lakshmi, Chris Evans, Ava DuVernay and more.

For the latest coronavirus news and updates, follow along at https://news.yahoo.com/coronavirus. According to experts, people over 60 and those who are immunocompromised continue to be the most at risk. If you have questions, please reference the CDC’s and WHO’s resource guides. 

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

- Advertisement -
Previous articleAre Face Shields More Effective Than Face Masks?
Next articleFascinated by knots

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Patti LuPone Mocks Donald Trump’s ‘Evita’ Balcony Moment After Hospital Release: ‘I Have Lung Power’

0
Erin Silvia Patti LuPone compared Donald Trump’s appearance on the balcony of the White House after returning from the hospital to the famous balcony scene...
Read more
Celebrity

George Clarke speaks out on losing fans after Channel 4's National Trust Unlocked

0
George Clarke regularly explores the UK's most impressive historic homes. The Channel 4 presenter has spoken candidly about the controversy the programme has caused...
Read more
Celebrity

‘Dancing With the Stars’: Tyra Banks Announces Wrong Bottom 2

0
Erin Crabtree Storytime! Host Tyra Banks teased an emotional night at the top of the Monday, October 5, episode of Dancing With the Stars, and the...
Read more
Celebrity

American Idol’ Star Casey Goode Reveals Newborn Son Tested Positive For COVID: See Announcement

0
Samantha Wilson Casey ‘Quigley’ Goode announced that her newborn son, Max, has tested positive for COVID-19 after a stay in the NICU. The mother and...
Read more
Celebrity

Paul Merton says it may be a blessing that co-star Nicholas Parsons died before pandemic

0
After his death, his agent, Jean Diamond, released a statement on behalf of the broadcaster’s family, reading: “Nicholas passed away in the early hours of 28...
Read more
Celebrity

Kenya Moore and More Celeb Families Hitting the Beach in Summer 2020: Pics

0
Riley Cardoza Beach, please! These celebrity families have taken trips to the ocean this summer despite the coronavirus pandemic. “These are strange times, but also wonderful...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Giancarlo Stanton homers in third-straight postseason game, lifts Yankees over Rays with grand slam

Sports 0
Sporting News Ever since the Yankees acquired Giancarlo Stanton in a trade with the Marlins back in 2018, the gargantuan outfielder has been a polarizing...
Read more

Xbox Insider Release Notes – Alpha (2010.201002-0000)

Gaming 0
Hey Xbox Insiders! We have a new Xbox One update preview coming to the Alpha ring. It’s important we note that some updates made...
Read more

Working for Trump: Tweet-firings, subpoenas and now coronavirus

US 0
Nancy Cook and Meridith McGraw The White House’s Covid-19 dragnet, which has caught at least 14 White House staffers, top campaign and party officials,...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: