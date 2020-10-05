Home US Trump's press secretary tests positive for coronavirus
US

Trump's press secretary tests positive for coronavirus

0

Nick Niedzwiadek

She also claimed to have no knowledge that senior Trump aide Hope Hicks tested positive for Covid-19 prior to holding a press briefing without a mask last Thursday, a decision that has come under fire for potentially exposing those present.

McEnany has also held multiple gaggles without a face covering in the days since, though she said that the White House’s medical experts do not consider her to have had close contact with any members of the media.

“As an essential worker, I have worked diligently to provide needed information to the American People at this time,” McEnany said in a statement. “With my recent positive test, I will begin the quarantine process and will continue working on behalf of the American People remotely.”

At least three reporters who have been in and around the White House have tested positive recently, the White House Correspondents’ Association said late last week.

“We wish Kayleigh, the president and everyone else struggling with the virus a swift recovery,” WHCA President Zeke Miller said in a statement Monday. “As of this moment we are not aware of additional cases among White House journalists, though we know some are awaiting test results.”

Two of McEnany’s deputies in the press shop — Karoline Leavitt and Chad Gilmartin, who is also McEnany’s cousin-in-law — have tested positive for Covid-19 as well, according to a person familiar with the matter. The White House is bracing for the possibility that more staffers will test positive in the coming days, and it has curtailed the amount of people working in its famously cramped offices.

- Advertisement -

Chief of staff Mark Meadows also spoke to the media without a face covering after it was announced early Friday morning that President Donald Trump had tested positive for the virus. Meadows told reporters that he was not wearing a mask because he had tested negative earlier that day, even though Covid-19 can take days to show up on a test after a person has been infected.

In addition to the president, first lady Melania Trump, campaign manager Bill Stepien, body man Nick Luna, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel and Kellyanne Conway — until recently a senior White House aide — have all tested positive for coronavirus.

Three Republican senators who attended the nomination ceremony for Amy Coney Barrett at the White House late last month have also contracted Covid-19.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleAlec Baldwin defends playing Trump on ‘SNL’ amid president’s COVID-19 hospitalization
Next articlePhillip Schofield booed on This Morning as caller says he refused them autograph

RELATED ARTICLES

US

Thomas Jefferson Byrd: Spike Lee pays tribute after actor's 'tragic murder'

0
Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Thomas Jefferson Byrd with Spike Lee in 2012Oscar winner Spike Lee has paid tribute to actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd,...
Read more
US

Mellon foundation pledges $250m to 'reimagine' US monuments

0
Image copyright EPA Image caption A city employee inspects the decapitated statue of Christopher Columbus in BostonOne of America's largest philanthropic organisations has announced a...
Read more
US

‘Trump was sent from God!’: MAGA country brings the rally to a stricken president

0
Cory Bennett “I’m here to pray for Trump,” said an elderly Vietnamese woman who declined to give her name. She was holding a massive shofar...
Read more
US

Trump Covid: President criticised over drive-past

0
Media playback is unsupported on your deviceMedia captionPresident Trump pays "surprise visit" to supporters outside hospitalMedical experts are questioning Donald Trump's decision to greet...
Read more
US

Republicans gripped by dread as multiple crises swirl

0
Ryan Lizza and Daniel Lippman Trump had immediately recognized how the “enemy” could derail the plan. On Friday Graham said that Trump asked him about...
Read more
US

Trump's medical team briefing reveals things are worse than we knew

0
Lauren Morello, David Lim and Joanne Kenen Here’s what we learned from the latest briefing. Trump given steroid, a worrying sign As a determination of the team...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Nicole Kidman Admits She Was ‘Happily Married’ To Tom Cruise In Rare Interview On Their Romance

Celebrity 0
Jason Brow Nearly two decades after Nicole Kidman split from Tom Cruise, the ‘Big Little Lies’ actress reflected on their relationship, specifically how ‘happy’ they...
Read more

PS5 pre-order news as UK retailer reveals PlayStation 5 vs Xbox Series X update

Entertainment 0
There are a lot of gamers looking to secure a PS5 pre-order ahead of the Sony console’s release date in November. For now, there have...
Read more

Nursery paint colour ideas: What is the best colour to paint your baby's nursery?

Lifestyle 0
Most people decorate their baby’s nursery with cuddly toys and blankets and choose a gender-neutral colour scheme. However, picking the right colour is about...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: