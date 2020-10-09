Two Cups of Coffee and Buckets of Rain

Karen O. Rubio and Kenneth Lorence have fond memories of their first date in August 2015, a visit to the Smithsonian National Mall in Washington. It was the start of a life together that began with two cups of coffee and never-ending buckets of rain that had them “running for cover,” said Ms. Rubio, 31, a speech language pathologist in the Red Clay School District in Wilmington, Del.

They were still running when it began to pour, and he offered her his hoodie, which she said was “sweet and thoughtful.”

“We sought refuge under a Metro bus stop until the rain subsided,” said Ms. Rubio, who arrived in the United States from El Salvador in 2014, and later graduated from the University of the District of Columbia.

“Since that time, Ken has stolen my heart with his blue eyes, attention to details, charming demeanor, and stubbornness,” she said. “He truly is the man of my dreams.”