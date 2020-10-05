Home World Two university students in hospital after plummeting from balcony during selfie
World

Two university students in hospital after plummeting from balcony during selfie

Two university students are in hospital after plummeting four floors from a rooftop while taking a selfie together during a party, according to police.

The unnamed 19-year-old women were part of a gathering at an off-campus apartment building in Philadelphia, USA, when they fell in the early hours of Saturday.

The Temple University undergraduates tumbled onto the pavement of an alleyway alongside the building, and one remains in a critical condition in hospital.

The other patient suffered leg and ankle injuries during the incident at 2am. A group of young women were seen crying at the scene in news footage.

Students complained that the rooftop safety barriers were inadequate

Fellow students later complained the rooftop safety barriers are inadequate, while neighbours said they hoped the accident would act as a wake-up call.

Arnav Johri said: “There’s not enough room blocking you from falling off, so if you’re drinking and you run right into it, it’s really easy to slip right off because it only comes to like a little halfway between your knee and hip.”

One neighbour said the coronavirus pandemic had not deterred students from partying.

Ada Banks said: “Just hope that someone learns from their example not to be on the roof. It happens all the time.”

One of the 19-year-old students is still critically ill in hospital
She added, the students are “still children at heart, and they have no fear”.

The building’s management company told local media that the rooftop is a deck with a parapet wall and railings.

Four years ago, Temple University student Ali Fausnaught plunged to her death at a party a few streets away from Saturday’s incident.

The 19-year-old tripped on a 10-inch ledge and fell backwards 40 feet.

