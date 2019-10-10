Type 2 diabetes: Cutting back on this food group can help to regulate blood sugar levels

Type 2 diabetes is a condition that causes a person to lose control of the amount of sugar in their blood. It causes the body not to respond to insulin which is a hormone made in the pancreas. This can cause blood sugar levels to become too high. If the condition is left untreated, major health complications can occur including kidney failure, nerve damage, heart disease and stroke. This is why controlling the blood sugar levels is so important and according to a new study, cutting down on this food group will ensure blood sugar levels remain stable. What is it?

According to the Danish Health Authority, up to 85 per cent of newly diagnosed patients with type 2 diabetes are overweight, and they are typically advised to follow a diet focused on weight loss.

This means following a diet that contains less calories than one burns, eating low fat content and foods with a low glycemic index.

The central aspect in the treatment of type 2 diabetes is the patient’s ability to regulate their blood sugar levels, and new research now indicates that a help control blood sugar levels and keep the condition stable.

A study at the University of Copenhagen looked at patients with type 2 diabetes and how to improve their ability to regulate blood sugar levels if they eat food with a reduced carbohydrate content and an increased share of protein and fat.

The study involved 28 patients with type 2 diabetes who participated in the study over a total period of 12 weeks.

For six weeks, the patients were given a conventional diabetes diet with a high carbohydrate content, and, for the other six weeks, they were given a diet with a reduced carbohydrate content.