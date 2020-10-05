Type 2 diabetes: Do your fingernails look like this? Warning of high blood sugar on nails

Diabetes and toenails

People with diabetes are more likely than those without diabetes to get a fungal infection called onychomycosis.

This infection usually affects the toenails.

The nails will turn yellow and become brittle.

If a person gets a cut on their foot, nerve damage from diabetes may make it hard for you to feel the injury.

Bacteria can find their way into the open sore, causing infection and if a person doesn’t feel the injury and doesn’t treat the infection, it could damage the foot so much that they may need to have it amputated.

Source:Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed

