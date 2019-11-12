Type 2 diabetes: Five tips for a healthier lifestyle to ensure blood sugar levels are low

Type 2 diabetes is when the body either resisted the effects of insulin, a hormone that regulates the movement of sugar into your cells or doesn’t produce enough insulin to maintain a normal glucose level. Losing weight, eating well and exercising will greatly help one to manage their condition effectively. Dietitian, Juliette Kellow offers some advice to help with type 2 diabetes.

Juliette's five tips for a healthy life and manage type 2 diabetes: Snack on a handful (28g) of almonds "Almonds are a nutritious food that contain plant protein and are packed with healthy fats, fibre and an array of vitamins and minerals. "A recent study in healthy young adults showed that snacking on almonds resulted in better insulin sensitivity and glucose tolerance, indicators that the body can control blood sugar. "Another study in adults showed that including almonds as part of a healthy lifestyle that focussed on eating a balanced diet and being more physically active resulted in significant improvements in HBA1c levels (an indicator of long-term blood sugar control), as well as lowering waist circumference, total cholesterol and 'harmful' LDL cholesterol, all risk factors for cardiovascular disease," added Juliette.

Eat plenty of fruit and vegetables Juliette said: “Making sure you enjoy at least five-a-day is a great choice for waistlines. “Most fruit and veg are low in calories and fat but contain fibre to help fill you up, making them a good choice if you want to lose weight. “Plus, they’re packed with nutrients we need for good health.” Get on the move “Make sure you take part in moderately intense aerobic activity (such as brisk walking or cycling for at least 30 minutes, five days a week. “Break the time into smaller chunks and add in a lunchtime walk. Build more activity into your day, too, for example, take the stairs instead of the lift,” said Juliette.