Type 2 diabetes: Include these three supplements in your diet to lower blood sugar

It is well understood that maintaining an overall healthy lifestyle offers the best defence against rising blood sugar levels and following a healthy, balanced diet plays a key role.

A key aspect of the dietary approach is to cut on carbohydrate-rich foods because carbohydrate is broken down into glucose relatively quickly and therefore has a more pronounced effect on blood sugar levels than either fat or protein.

In addition, upping your intake of certain supplements may help to keep the risk of rising blood sugar levels at bay.

Here are three supplements shown to lower blood sugar:

Magnesium

Research investigating the link between magnesium and blood sugar levels revealed that 25–38 percent of people with type 2 diabetes have low blood levels of magnesium and this association is more common in those who don’t have their blood sugar under good control.

