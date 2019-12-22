Type 2 diabetes: Include these three supplements in your diet to lower blood sugar

Type 2 diabetes is a chronic condition where the insulin your pancreas makes can’t work properly, or your pancreas can’t make enough insulin. The release of insulin in the body plays an essential role in regulating your blood sugar so poor insulin production causes blood sugar levels to rise. If left untreated, rising blood sugar levels can hike the risk of developing deadly complications such as heart disease or stroke.
It is well understood that maintaining an overall healthy lifestyle offers the best defence against rising blood sugar levels and following a healthy, balanced diet plays a key role.
A key aspect of the dietary approach is to cut on carbohydrate-rich foods because carbohydrate is broken down into glucose relatively quickly and therefore has a more pronounced effect on blood sugar levels than either fat or protein.
In addition, upping your intake of certain supplements may help to keep the risk of rising blood sugar levels at bay.
Here are three supplements shown to lower blood sugar:
Magnesium
Research investigating the link between magnesium and blood sugar levels revealed that 25–38 percent of people with type 2 diabetes have low blood levels of magnesium and this association is more common in those who don’t have their blood sugar under good control.
Vitamin D
Vitamin D deficiency has been correlated with type 2 diabetes.
In one study, 72 percent of participants with type 2 diabetes were deficient in vitamin D at the start of the study.
The study found that after two months of taking a 4,500-IU supplement of vitamin D daily, both fasting blood sugar and A1C improved.
A1C is a blood test that helps to provide an overall picture of your diabetes management, indicating your average blood sugar level over the past two to three months, according to the American Diabetes Association.
The study also found that 48 percent of participants had an A1C that showed good blood sugar control, compared to only 32 percent before the study.
Aloe Vera
Evidence suggests that supplements or juice made from the leaves of this cactus-like plant could help lower fasting blood sugar and A1C in people with prediabetes or type 2 diabetes.
In a review of nine studies in people with type 2 diabetes, supplementing with aloe for four to 14 weeks decreased fasting blood sugar by 46.6 mg/dl and A1C by 1.05 percent.
People who had fasting blood sugar above 200 mg/dl before taking aloe experienced even stronger benefits.