Type 2 diabetes: Is your hair beginning to look a certain way? Sign of high blood sugars

Hair usually goes through three phases.

The first phase is known as the active growing phase and lasts around two years.

During this phase, hairs grow at a rate of one to two cm per month.

The next phase is known as the resting phase lasting around 100 days.

Once the next phase commences some of the resting hair falls out.

When a person has type 2 diabetes, these hair phases can be interrupted thus slowing down hair growth.

Having type 2 diabetes therefore could also cause hair loss.

