Home Health Type 2 diabetes symptoms: The sign when you go to the toilet...
Health

Type 2 diabetes symptoms: The sign when you go to the toilet you could have the condition

0

One of the symptoms of type 2 diabetes may appear when you go to the toilet, according to Patient.info – passing large amounts of urine.

The health site explains: “The reason why you make a lot of urine and become thirsty is that if your blood sugar (glucose) rises too high (because insulin is not doing its job) the excess sugar leaks into your urine.

“This pulls out extra water through the kidneys.”

Passing large amounts of urine is one of the “most common symptoms” of type 2 diabetes, according to the site.

READ MORE: Alan Titchmarsh health: Love Your Garden star’s health battle after 60 years of gardening

Other common symptoms it lists are being thirsty a lot of the time and tiredness, which may be worse after meals.

It states: “As the symptoms may develop gradually, you can become used to being thirsty and tired and you may not recognise for some time that you are ill.”

Peeing more than usual, particularly at night, is another toilet-related sign to look out for.

This is known as polyuria. Polyuria is defined as the frequent passage of large volumes of urine – more than three lives a day compared to the normal daily urine output in adults of about one to two litres by Diabetes.co.uk.

- Advertisement -

DON’T MISS

Polyuria can lead to severe dehydration, which if left untreated can affect kidney function.

Other symptoms of type 2 diabetes

Other symptoms of the condition listed but he NHS are:

  • Losing weight without trying to
  • Itching around your penis or vagina, or repeatedly getting thrush
  • Cuts or wounds taking longer to heal
  • Blurred vision

As well as noting the symptoms of type 2 diabetes, it’s important to understand the risk factors for developing the condition.

“You should eat a wide range of foods – including fruit, vegetables and some starchy foods like pasta, keep sugar, fat and salt to a minimum, and eat breakfast, lunch and dinner every day – do not skip meals.”

It continues: “Physical exercise helps lower your blood sugar level. You should aim for 2.5 hours of activity a week.

“You can be active anywhere as long as what you’re doing gets you out of breath. This could be fast walking, climbing stairs, or doing more strenuous housework or gardening.”

Losing weight if you’re overweight can also make it easier for your body to lower your blood sugar level. 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCall of Duty Black Ops Cold War beta update: Has Treyarch finally fixed SBMM?
Next articleJames May recalls moment Top Gear co-stars 'screamed' at each other: 'It was appalling'

RELATED ARTICLES

Health

Pumpkin picking warning: Study finds certain pumpkins could cause hair loss

0
French dermatologist Philippe Assouly described two unusual cases where women were poisoned by bitter-tasting pumpkins and experienced “toxic association of alopecia (hair loss) with...
Read more
Health

Alan Titchmarsh health: Love Your Garden star's health battle after 60 years of gardening

0
Spending decades leant over, tending to shrubbery and flowers, has left Alan Titchmarsh with a bad back. Do you have one too? Here's what...
Read more
Health

How to live longer: The key to satisfying relationships that can boost longevity

0
Countless studies have shown that having satisfying relationships influence a person's happiness, health and life. If you'd like to boost your longevity, discover the...
Read more
Health

Stephen Pollard health: British author struggles to get flu jab – and he has cancer

0
The coronavirus pandemic worsens in the United Kingdom, with winter set to be a troublesome time. Those in the high-risk category, such as Stephen...
Read more
Health

Stomach bloating: A bodily imbalance could be contributing to a bloated belly

0
Harvard Health Medical School commented on how to achieve the correct sodium to potassium balance. "The best way to get more potassium and less sodium...
Read more
Health

How to live longer: The Okinawa diet could boost your lifespan – what foods to eat

0
Occasionally they eat small amounts of noodles, rice, pork and fish. But the following groups of foods are restricted: Animal products - eggs and dairy, including...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Emotional Lewis Hamilton honoured to match Michael Schumacher's historic F1 win record

Sports 0
"I hadn't even computed it once I'd crossed the line. I couldn't have done it without this incredible team, everyone continuing to push behind...
Read more

Once-dominant Republicans fret Arizona is slipping into blue column

US 0
Sabrina Rodriguez “It’s Republicans’ own fault this is happening. It’s their unwillingness to govern,” said Chuck Coughlin, a veteran GOP strategist in Arizona. “They’ve always...
Read more

Jennifer Aniston introduces her new rescue dog: 'He stole my heart immediately'

Celebrity 0
Actress Jennifer Aniston, 51, took to Instagram on Sunday to share a video of her new rescue dog, Lord Chesterfield. (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) MoreJennifer Aniston has...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: