Type 2 diabetes symptoms: The sign when you go to the toilet you could have the condition

One of the symptoms of type 2 diabetes may appear when you go to the toilet, according to Patient.info – passing large amounts of urine.

The health site explains: “The reason why you make a lot of urine and become thirsty is that if your blood sugar (glucose) rises too high (because insulin is not doing its job) the excess sugar leaks into your urine.

“This pulls out extra water through the kidneys.”

Passing large amounts of urine is one of the “most common symptoms” of type 2 diabetes, according to the site.

READ MORE: Alan Titchmarsh health: Love Your Garden star’s health battle after 60 years of gardening