Home Lifestyle Type 2 diabetes symptoms: The sign when you go to the toilet...
Lifestyle

Type 2 diabetes symptoms: The sign when you go to the toilet you could have the condition

0

One of the symptoms of type 2 diabetes may appear when you go to the toilet, according to Patient.info – passing large amounts of urine.

The health site explains: “The reason why you make a lot of urine and become thirsty is that if your blood sugar (glucose) rises too high (because insulin is not doing its job) the excess sugar leaks into your urine.

“This pulls out extra water through the kidneys.”

Passing large amounts of urine is one of the “most common symptoms” of type 2 diabetes, according to the site.

READ MORE: Alan Titchmarsh health: Love Your Garden star’s health battle after 60 years of gardening

Other common symptoms it lists are being thirsty a lot of the time and tiredness, which may be worse after meals.

It states: “As the symptoms may develop gradually, you can become used to being thirsty and tired and you may not recognise for some time that you are ill.”

Peeing more than usual, particularly at night, is another toilet-related sign to look out for.

This is known as polyuria. Polyuria is defined as the frequent passage of large volumes of urine – more than three lives a day compared to the normal daily urine output in adults of about one to two litres by Diabetes.co.uk.

- Advertisement -

DON’T MISS

Polyuria can lead to severe dehydration, which if left untreated can affect kidney function.

Other symptoms of type 2 diabetes

Other symptoms of the condition listed but he NHS are:

  • Losing weight without trying to
  • Itching around your penis or vagina, or repeatedly getting thrush
  • Cuts or wounds taking longer to heal
  • Blurred vision

As well as noting the symptoms of type 2 diabetes, it’s important to understand the risk factors for developing the condition.

“You should eat a wide range of foods – including fruit, vegetables and some starchy foods like pasta, keep sugar, fat and salt to a minimum, and eat breakfast, lunch and dinner every day – do not skip meals.”

It continues: “Physical exercise helps lower your blood sugar level. You should aim for 2.5 hours of activity a week.

“You can be active anywhere as long as what you’re doing gets you out of breath. This could be fast walking, climbing stairs, or doing more strenuous housework or gardening.”

Losing weight if you’re overweight can also make it easier for your body to lower your blood sugar level. 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSchools and care homes face food shortages – wholesalers' dire warning
Next articleKristin Cavallari Makes Out With Mystery Man At Chicago Bar 5 Months After Jay Cutler Split — Watch

RELATED ARTICLES

Lifestyle

Buckingham Palace: Kate Middleton and William give sneak peek inside Queen's home

0
Buckingham Palace is as big on the inside as royal enthusiasts would expect, holding a whopping 775 rooms. While many parts of the property are...
Read more
Lifestyle

Weight loss: TV chef James Martin made change to shed five stone in two months

0
One wrote "wow, looking slim Mr Martin," while another added "looking good." A third social media user said: "Well done James. You look fabulous!" The TV...
Read more
Lifestyle

Roast beef recipe: How to make roast beef

0
Method Heat oven to 240C/220C fan/gas 9. Mix one tsp plain flour and one tsp mustard powder with some seasoning. Rub it all over the beef top...
Read more
Lifestyle

High blood pressure: The exotic flower-based tea that could help reduce your reading

0
The researchers concluded that "daily consumption of hibiscus tea lowers blood pressure". Building on this evidence, the University of Medical Sciences in Iran, conducted a...
Read more
Lifestyle

Prince Philip is 'enchanted' by Kate Middleton and 'keen to reward her skills'

0
However, the pair seem to get along well. They have been spotted chatting and laughing at royal events such as Trooping the Colour. While different...
Read more
Lifestyle

The Crises of America's Sick Presidents, From George Washington to Donald Trump

0
Illustration: WSJ Illustration; Photo: Everett CollectionBy Ted Widmer Oct. 9, 2020 3:46 pm ETPresident Trump’s Covid-19 diagnosis last week raised the temperature in a body...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Emmerdale star Michelle Hardwick welcomes baby with producer wife: 'So in love'

Celebrity 0
Speaking at the time of her breakup to The Sun, Michelle said: “Unfortunately Rosie and I split last year but we are still good...
Read more

Why your Android phone could look massively underpowered on this date

Tech 0
As an example, when Qualcomm announced the 865, the firm boasted that its new chip would make phones, such as the OnePlus 8 Pro...
Read more

25-Year Study of Nuclear vs Renewables Says One Is Clearly Better at Cutting Emissions

Science 0
David Nield Nuclear power is often promoted as one of the best ways to reduce our reliance on fossil fuels to generate the electricity we...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: