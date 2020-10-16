Type 2 diabetes: The best type of tea to drink to lower your risk of the condition

Analysing questionnaire data from 40,011 people, in a 10-year follow-up study, the researchers identified 918 incidences of type 2 diabetes.
From this, the researchers noted how drinking three cups of tea daily could reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes by 40 percent.
Thus, the best type of cuppa to reduce your risk of type 2 diabetes is the following: a black, green, or oolong tea with no milk or sugar.
Alternative healthy teas include ginger, rooibos, or chamomile tea.
