Type 2 diabetes: The popular vegetable shown to lower your blood sugar

As Diabetes UK explained: “If you focus only on the GI of foods, without looking at other aspects, your diet could be unbalanced and high in fat and calories, which could lead to weight gain (making it harder to control your blood glucose levels) and increase your risk of heart disease.”

To strike the right balance, your diet should be low in saturated fat, salt and sugar and contain more fruit and vegetables, wholegrains, pulses, nuts and oily fish, advised the health body.

Staying active should also compliment a healthy, balanced diet to optimise blood sugar management.

According to the NHS, you should aim for You should aim for 2.5 hours of activity a week and you can be active anywhere as long as what you’re doing gets you out of breath.