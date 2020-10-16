Home Health Type 2 diabetes: This painful and unusual toilet habit could signal high...
Type 2 diabetes: This painful and unusual toilet habit could signal high blood sugars

Another warning sign of type 2 diabetes causing unusual toilet habits includes gastroparesis.

Gastroparesis, also known as delayed gastric emptying, is a disorder of the digestive tract that causes food to remain in the stomach longer than it should.

This occurs because the nerves that move food through the digestive tract are damaged, so the muscles in the stomach don’t work properly.

As a result, foods remain in the stomach undigested.

The most common cause of this condition is high blood sugar levels and can develop and progress over time.

