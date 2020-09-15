Type 2 diabetes warning: The sign on your feet that could signal something serious is up

“Nerve damage can affect the feeling in your feet and raised blood sugar can damage the circulation, making it slower for sores and cuts to heal,” warns the health body.

If left untreated, foot problems can lead to amputation so it is imperative to tell your GP if you notice any change in how your feet look or feel, it adds.

How to respond

You may need to change your treatment or lifestyle to keep your blood sugar levels within a healthy range.

One of the most important countermeasures is to change your diet because certain foods can cause your blood sugar levels to spike.