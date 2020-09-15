Home Lifestyle Type 2 diabetes warning: The sign on your feet that could signal...
Type 2 diabetes warning: The sign on your feet that could signal something serious is up

“Nerve damage can affect the feeling in your feet and raised blood sugar can damage the circulation, making it slower for sores and cuts to heal,” warns the health body.

If left untreated, foot problems can lead to amputation so it is imperative to tell your GP if you notice any change in how your feet look or feel, it adds.

How to respond

You may need to change your treatment or lifestyle to keep your blood sugar levels within a healthy range.

One of the most important countermeasures is to change your diet because certain foods can cause your blood sugar levels to spike.

You should watch your carbohydrate count because carbs have the most pronounced effect on your blood sugar.

This is because they are broken down into sugar, or glucose, and absorbed into your bloodstream.

White bread, rice and pasta are some of the worst offenders for managing blood sugar levels.

Instead, you should opt for low-carb items such as fish and leafy greens to control blood sugar levels.

Engaging in regular exercise will help to stabilise your blood sugar levels.

“Regular exercise such as walking can often lower your blood sugar level, particularly if it helps you lose weight,” says the NHS.

Other key lifestyle tips include:

  • Drink plenty of sugar-free fluids – this can help if you’re dehydrated
  • If you use insulin, adjust your dose – your care team can give you specific advice about how to do this.

“Until your blood sugar level is back under control, watch out for additional symptoms that could be a sign of a more serious condition,” adds the NHS.

