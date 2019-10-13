Typhoon Hagibis aftermath: The devastating destruction after 100mph twister – in pictures

Helicopters, boats and thousands of troops have been deployed across Japan in the wak of the horrendous storm on Saturday.

Rescue missions to help people stranded in flooded homes have begun as the storm begins its track out to sea on Sunday.

Kyodo News service reports 19 people are dead and 16 are missing after Typhoon Hagibis caused massive flooding in Japan.

The casualty toll is higher than one given by the government spokesman earlier on Sunday, a day after Typhoon Hagibis made landfall south of Tokyo.