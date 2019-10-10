Typhoon Hagibis satellite image: Monster black eye of storm SWALLOWS whole island

Typhoon Hagibis has swallowed an island on its dangerous path through the Pacific Ocean. A terrifying satellite image has shown the eye of the storm moved right over Anatahan, an island in the Northern Mariana Islands on Tuesday. The islands has been inhabited since 2010 due to the always-present danger of volcanic eruptions.

Anatahan is located 37 miles northwest of Farallon de Medinilla and 74 miles north of Saipan. The typhoon, described as the biggest of the year, is set to wreak havoc in Tokyo, Japan and surrounding areas. Hagibis is expected to make landfall in Japan on Saturday, October 12. The US Joint Typhoon Warning Center has classified Hagibis as a “super typhoon,” on par with a category five hurricane. Tourists in Japan for the Rugby World Cup have already been affected by the impending storm. READ MORE: Typhoon Hagibis: Japan‘s Rugby World Cup in dangerous cyclone’s path

However, that means games further east will are now at risk in Yokohama. England against France on Saturday has been called off because of Typhoon Hagibis, but Rugby World Cup organisers hope Scotland against Japan can go ahead as planned on Sunday. Tournament director Alan Gilpin said: “The decision to cancel matches has not been taken lightly. “It has been made with the best interest of team, public, and tournament volunteer safety as a priority based on expert advice.” England coach Jones said: ‘We’ve got no issue with it’ –