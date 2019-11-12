Tyrrell Hatton explains how it feels to win again after playoff drama in Turkey

Tyrrell Hatton admits there were times he thought he would never win again before he secured a £1.56m cheque in dramatic fashion under the floodlights at the Turkish Airlines Open. Hatton had to overcome a four-hole playoff which started with six men and finished with a shootout against Austrian Matthias Schwab to pick up his first victory since October 2017. And the play in Antalya ran so late it became the first ever European Tour event to be contested under floodlights. Hatton’s win at the Montgomerie Maxx Royal also virtually sees him into the Masters next year and comes as he prepares for surgery on his wrist after a nasty incident at the Masters two years ago when he slipped and collided with a metal bar.

The eventual winning putt sunk as the 28-year-old was fuming with himself for not burying the birdie chance moments before, as he had to wait on Schwab missing his for par to confirm the win. “It’s so surreal,” Hatton said after completing a gruelling 76 holes. “I mean, I actually can’t believe that I’ve won. It’s been quite a difficult year in terms of things happening off course, and you know, the last month, I feel like I really found my game again. “And I said to a few people on my team that if I was lucky enough to win again, then I would definitely savour the moment, because I think it’s quite easy to take it for granted, and you know, sport’s great when it’s going well, but when it’s not going well, it kind of hits home, so I’m absolutely thrilled.”