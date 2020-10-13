Home Sports Tyson Fury confirms Deontay Wilder fight is off as Anthony Joshua plan...
Tyson Fury confirms Deontay Wilder fight is off as Anthony Joshua plan explained

Tyson Fury has confirmed his proposed trilogy bout with Deontay Wilder is now off the cards, paving the way for an all-British battle with Anthony Joshua in 2021.

The Gypsy King was contractually obliged to defend his WBC heavyweight title in a rematch with Wilder this year, having dismantled his American counterpart to become a two-time world champion back in February.

Their third meeting was initially scheduled to take place in July, only to be shifted back to October and then December as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and a bicep injury suffered by Wilder.

However, the Daily Mail broke news over the weekend that the trilogy bout has now been scrapped, with Wilder unlikely to commit to it before the contract deadline ‘in a very few weeks’.

And Fury has confirmed he will no longer be facing the Bronze Bomber in his next outing, revealing he has “moved on” following attempts to delay the clash until next year.

“I was looking forward to smashing Wilder again. A quick and easy fight,” he told The Athletic.

“But Wilder and his team were messing around with the date. They don’t really want to fight the lineal heavyweight champion. They know how it ends. The world knows how it will end: with Wilder on his ass again.

“Then they asked me if I would agree to push it to December. I agreed to Dec. 19. Then they tried to change the date again into next year. I’ve been training. I’m ready.

“When they tried moving off Dec. 19 and pushing to next year, enough was enough. I’ve moved on.”

It is believed Fury will now turn his attention to a homecoming bout in December before finally meeting domestic rival Joshua next year.

Earlier this year the British duo reached an initial two-fight agreement for 2021, which will go ahead should both of them emerge unscathed from their next contests. Their showdown could very well crown the first undisputed king of the division in two decades.

Joshua, who holds the WBA ‘Super, IBF and WBO straps, is set to defend his unified titles against mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev in December.

Nevertheless, Fury has no doubts that he will reign supreme in the heavyweight division by the end of next year, adding: “I am the best fighter in the world. The lineal heavyweight champion. The two-time Ring magazine heavyweight champion. The WBC heavyweight champion.

“And before the end of 2021, I will be the only man on this earth with a heavyweight championship belt.”

