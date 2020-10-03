Tyson Fury needs fight in 2020 and will get UK bout if not Deontay Wilder

staronline@reachplc.com (Frank Warren)

Tyson Fury needs to fight this year – that is very important for him.

The Gypsy King himself made it clear this week how keen he is to get back in action before the end of 2020.

Fury insists he wants the Deontay Wilder fight in December or a big homecoming bout in the UK.

Because if he doesn’t get back to action until February that will be a year out of the ring and, for Fury, that is too long.

There is a problem trying to get this fight on with Wilder because the pandemic is making it very difficult for ourselves and Top Rank to make it work financially.

(Image: GETTY)

It is nobody’s fault.

He said he wants to fight this year, he said he is ready to fight in December if it’s not against Wilder then he wants a clash here in the UK.

We have to find a way to make that happen for him if we can’t get this Wilder fight secured wherever we can.

- Advertisement -

The one thing that has helped him get his mental health back in a good place is boxing, he’s in the gym and he needs to be fighting.

(Image: TWITTER – TYSON FURY)

We have to put our heads together with Top Rank and see what we can do.

Obviously the aim is to get the Wilder fight on so we can hopefully get it sorted sooner rather than later.

If not then it will be all about trying to get him a homecoming fight.

But one bout which is very much on is Daniel Dubois against Joe Joyce for the British, Commonwealth and European heavyweight titles.

(Image: GETTY)

Get the latest transfer news straight into your inbox! Want to be on the ball with Jadon Sancho to Manchester United updates? Or perhaps you’re a Chelsea fan wondering who on earth could join next? Well then sign up for the brilliant new Daily Star Sport email newsletter! From the latest transfer news to the agenda-setting stories, get it all in your email inbox. How do you sign up? It only takes a matter of seconds. - Advertisement - Simply type your email address into the box at the top of this article and hit ‘subscribe’. And that’s it, job done. You’ll receive an email with all of the top news stories every single morning. You can find out more information on our email newsletter on this link here.

I was delighted to confirm last night that terms have been agreed between the fighters to put it on behind-closed-doors.

We really wanted this clash to happen this year but the pandemic made it difficult.

But it shows the desire and ambition of both men that they have both signed on and we hope fans can tune in even if we can’t get them in the venue.

We will confirm the date soon but the fight is happening.

Source:RSSUnify feed

Like this: Like Loading...