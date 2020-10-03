Home Sports Tyson Fury sends confident knockout warning to 'vulnerable' Anthony Joshua
Sports

Tyson Fury sends confident knockout warning to 'vulnerable' Anthony Joshua

Tyson Fury has warned Anthony Joshua he will knock him out inside three rounds as the WBC heavyweight champion reignited his feud with his fellow Brit.

The Gypsy King labelled Joshua ‘vulnerable’ in a chaotic interview in which he also revealed he wants to fight in the UK before the end of the year if his clash with Deontay Wilder gets delayed further.

Fury, 32, insisted he was close to going ‘AWOL again’ as he is growing frustrated at waiting for an official date for his clash with Wilder.

The Brit said he would be up for fighting WBA, IBF and WBO champion Joshua in December if the Wilder fight is further delayed.

And although that is highly unlikely to happen, he did insist he will stop Joshua early when they eventually do face each other.

“I would knock him out inside three rounds,” Fury told TalkSport.

“How is going to get out of the way of me? Is he fleet footed enough to get out of the way?

“He’s very vulnerable. He only needs one left hook to the head and he’s gone. A left hook to the body, he can’t take them.

“You don’t need to listen to me, when this fight gets made I’ll show you what to do with a body builder like him. He has more boxing ability than the Gypsy King?

“He got knocked out by Andy Ruiz and jacked it in the corner. I’ve more boxing ability in my toe than he has in his whole body. He quit against Andy Ruiz Jr and once you jack once it is always in your mind.”

Fury’s US promoter Bob Arum revealed on Wednesday that the December 19 date mooted for the third clash is being moved as it clashes with American Football in the US.

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury ran into each other in Marbella

That seems to have angered the unbeaten WBC champion who is keen to get the third clash with Wilder sorted.

But he has called on BT Sport to find the funds to stage his first fight in the UK since he beat Francesco Pianeta in Belfast back in 2018.

He said: “I’m very ready to fight right now but the problem is I keep hearing different stories. I’m supposed to be fighting against Deontay Wilder on December 19 in Las Vegas.

“Recently I read they’re trying to move it forward a week or back a week but the one thing I want to announce to the world is I will be fighting in December.

“Whether it is Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas or Joe Bloggs in England. I want to fight. We are just waiting for the fight to be announced. If they put it back to next year, I want to fight now.

“I made it very, very clear that if we can’t fight in American then I want to come back to England and have a homecoming. I’m about an hour from going AWOL.

“I need to know what is happening because the dates keep getting moved. Now they’re saying December might not happen.

“BT Sport, if you’re listening, get your hand in your pocket and get me back home. I’m on the verge of going AWOL again. I’ve been training twice a day since March.”

