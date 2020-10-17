Tyson Fury to fight in UK before Christmas – with Royal Albert Hall to host

staronline@reachplc.com (Frank Warren)

Tyson Fury will bring some Christmas cheer to British fight fans this festive season.

We are pushing ahead with plans for the WBC heavyweight champion to return to the UK on December 5.

And what a treat to help lift the spirit of the nation at the Royal Albert Hall after a rotten 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

We still hope there will be some way of getting fans into the venue but even if we can’t then the Gypsy King on at a prime time in the UK will be great for supporters.

It feels like a long time since he beat Francesco Pianeta at Windsor Park in Belfast back in 2018.

But now the time is right for Fury to come home.

We were ready to take on Deontay Wilder again and fulfil the contractual obligations.

But the coronavirus pandemic means that is just not possible as the money needed for that fight means a live gate is a must.

That is nobody’s fault and we know Wilder really wanted his chance for revenge.

The only way that happens now is if suddenly someone shows up with a truckload of cash to get that fight back on.

But, for now, we move on and after a Christmas cracker our New Year’s resolution will be to ensure Fury becomes undisputed king by beating WBA, IBF and WBO champion Anthony Joshua.

We are working on securing the December opponent fight first which will help mark my 40 years in the sport as a promoter.

It will be a special night that will also include Anthony Yarde against Lyndon Arthur in a much-anticipated light-heavyweight clash.

Talking about special nights, what a fight over in Las Vegas this weekend.

Vasiliy Lomachenko is in my view one of the best fighters on the planet taking on the rising star and heavy hitting Teofimo Lopez.

This is a really intriguing clash against the current lightweight king and the man who wants to sit on the throne.

Lopez has the chance to cause a huge upset with his power but I just think Lomachenko will be too good for him.

The Ukrainian ace will still be on top of the world tomorrow morning after another stunning show.

