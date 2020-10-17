Home Sports Tyson Fury to fight in UK before Christmas - with Royal Albert...
Sports

Tyson Fury to fight in UK before Christmas – with Royal Albert Hall to host

0

staronline@reachplc.com (Frank Warren)

Tyson Fury will bring some Christmas cheer to British fight fans this festive season.

We are pushing ahead with plans for the WBC heavyweight champion to return to the UK on December 5.

And what a treat to help lift the spirit of the nation at the Royal Albert Hall after a rotten 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

We still hope there will be some way of getting fans into the venue but even if we can’t then the Gypsy King on at a prime time in the UK will be great for supporters.

It feels like a long time since he beat Francesco Pianeta at Windsor Park in Belfast back in 2018.

Fury is heading back to the UK – for a fight at Royal Albert Hall

But now the time is right for Fury to come home.

We were ready to take on Deontay Wilder again and fulfil the contractual obligations.

But the coronavirus pandemic means that is just not possible as the money needed for that fight means a live gate is a must.

- Advertisement -

That is nobody’s fault and we know Wilder really wanted his chance for revenge.

The only way that happens now is if suddenly someone shows up with a truckload of cash to get that fight back on.

The Royal Albert Hall is going to be hosting a boxing event before the end of the year

But, for now, we move on and after a Christmas cracker our New Year’s resolution will be to ensure Fury becomes undisputed king by beating WBA, IBF and WBO champion Anthony Joshua.

We are working on securing the December opponent fight first which will help mark my 40 years in the sport as a promoter.

It will be a special night that will also include Anthony Yarde against Lyndon Arthur in a much-anticipated light-heavyweight clash.

Talking about special nights, what a fight over in Las Vegas this weekend.

Vasiliy Lomachenko is in my view one of the best fighters on the planet taking on the rising star and heavy hitting Teofimo Lopez.

Vasiliy Lomachenko has won world titles at three weight divisions

This is a really intriguing clash against the current lightweight king and the man who wants to sit on the throne.

Lopez has the chance to cause a huge upset with his power but I just think Lomachenko will be too good for him.

- Advertisement -

The Ukrainian ace will still be on top of the world tomorrow morning after another stunning show.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleDrivers to be banned from picking up mobile phones
Next articleMiley Cyrus Says Her Dog Got Electrocuted on ‘The Voice’ Set

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Carlos Correa walks it off, Astros one step closer to erasing 3-0 deficit: How it went down

0
Video Details Oct 15, 2020 at 11:10p ET | MLB | Duration: 1:56Carlos Correa blasted a walk-off home run in Game 5 of the ALCS...
Read more
Sports

Jurgen Klopp explains why Liverpool 'needed' Aston Villa thrashing ahead of Everton clash

0
“I don’t know when it becomes a problem for me…but it is not even close to becoming a problem,” the German went on. “These are...
Read more
Sports

Marcell Ozuna, Braves get to Clayton Kershaw, move within one win of World Series berth

0
Video Details Oct 16, 2020 at 12:24a ET | MLB | Duration: 2:18Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna hit two home runs and his team roughed...
Read more
Sports

Anthony Joshua to fight Kubrat Pulev on Dec. 12 at O2 Arena

0
Sporting News Anthony Joshua's fight with Kubrat Pulev has been confirmed for Dec. 12 at the O2 Arena in London. Joshua was due to face the Bulgarian...
Read more
Sports

Frank Thomas breaks down Marcell Ozuna’s huge night in NLCS Game 4 using Samsung Galaxy 5G View app

0
Video Details Oct 16, 2020 at 2:12a ET | MLB | Duration: 0:47Marcell Ozuna led the way for the Atlanta Braves with 4 hits including...
Read more
Sports

Diego Simeone sends message to Thomas Partey ahead of Arsenal debut against Man City

0
“I have seen the buzz around the place, the fans are really happy, I have seen some really positive reactions after we bought him,...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Chrissy Teigen Breaks Silence To Thank Fans Following Loss of Baby #3: ‘Love You All So Much’

Celebrity 0
Cassie Gill Just 2 weeks after her devastating loss, Chrissy Teigen shared a sweet message with her fans to let them know she and John...
Read more

Chris Christie, out of hospital after battling Covid, urges Trump to go further on masks

Health 0
By Quint Forgey Christie, who announced he had tested positive on Oct. 3, is one of roughly three dozen people who has been diagnosed with...
Read more

New driving law sees ‘robust action’ taken against phone users as this loophole is closed

Lifestyle 0
Drivers will soon be able to use a handheld mobile phone for any purpose such as taking photos under new proposals by the Department...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: