Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua blockbuster bout fasttracked as Deontay Wilder fight scrapped

Tyson Fury’s third and final bout with Deontay Wilder has been scrapped for December with Anthony Joshua now in line to fight the Gypsy King early next year. Fury pulled off a huge upset against Wilder in Las Vegas back in February to clinch the WBC world title.

The epic contest saw Fury completely dominate their second bout as he put Wilder on the canvas a number of times before the American’s corner threw in the towel in the seventh round.

It wasn’t long before Wilder activated the trilogy rematch clause with the fight scheduled for the end of the year.

However, Wilder’s contractual right is soon to expire with Wilder in no condition to start training.

He is still recovering from surgery on a bicep injury he picked up the defeat to Fury.

