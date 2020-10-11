Home Sports Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua set for 2021 after Deontay Wilder talks...
Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua set for 2021 after Deontay Wilder talks collapse

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder ’s proposed trilogy bout is OFF – clearing the path for the Gypsy King to lock horns with Anthony Joshua in 2021.

Fury was contractually obliged to defend his WBC heavyweight title against Wilder towards the end of this year, yet the coronavirus pandemic and the American’s recovery from a bicep injury have complicated matters.

According to the Daily Mail, it is now impossible for Wilder to commit to the trilogy before the contract deadline ‘in a very few weeks’, having exercised his right to a rematch after suffering a brutal stoppage defeat in February.

The coast is therefore clear for British rivals Fury and Joshua, who earlier this year secured an initial agreement for two fights to take place in 2021, can finally meet in the ring.

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder’s trilogy bout is off the cards

Nevertheless, both men must avoid shock defeats this winter, with unified champion AJ poised to take on IBF mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev in December.

And after not competing since his emphatic victory over Wilder in February, Fury is set to make a warm-up defence of his WBC strap before Christmas.

The Gypsy King is now free to face domestic rival Anthony Joshua in a potential undisputed heavyweight showdown next year

It is believed the latter’s mouthwatering showdown with Joshua, which could crown a first undisputed heavyweight king in two decades, has been earmarked for the spring at Wembley Stadium.

However, if fans are still prevented from attending sporting events promoters Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren are expected to target either the Middle East or China.

The bout has been earmarked for the spring at Wembley Stadium
WBC chief Fury and Joshua, who is in possession of the WBA ‘Super’, WBO and IBF belts, currently hold every recognised world title in the heavyweight division.

The only way their proposed bout will not crown an undisputed champion of the division is if Oleksandr Usyk successfully enforces his mandatory right to a shot at Joshua’s WBO title after what many believe will be a routine win over Dereck Chisora later this month.

Wilder had exercised his right to a rematch with Fury but is now set to miss the contractual deadline

There is also the added complication of Alexander Povetkin and Dillian Whyte, who are due to battle it out for the WBC’s mandatory position in an eagerly-awaited rematch on November 21.

Yet it is highly likely both sanctioning bodies would grant temporary waivers in order for Fury and Joshua to slug it out in a heavyweight battle for the ages.

