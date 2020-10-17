Home US U.S. coronavirus cases surpass 8 million
US

U.S. coronavirus cases surpass 8 million

0

Adriel Bettelheim

Health workers use rapid antigen testing machines for passengers who took tests at the testing site at San Francisco International Airport. | AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

The U.S. coronavirus case count passed 8 million on Friday amid signs the disease is spreading at rates not seen since late July as hospitalizations begin ticking up again.

The figure, based on a tracker maintained by Johns Hopkins University, marks the latest milestone in the pandemic and comes just three weeks after the U.S. case count passed 7 million. The nation accounts for more than 20 percent of all infections and deaths globally, with Covid-19 claiming over 217,000 lives in the United States.

New daily cases topped 62,000 on Thursday, nearly reaching the 65,000-per-day peak in July. A combination of cold weather pushing more activities indoors, a lifting of public health restrictions and school reopenings are raising concern that hospitals in some regions could be swamped with Covid-19 cases just as flu season takes hold, putting even more strain on health systems.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleJohn Cena & Shay Shariatzadeh Spotted Kissing Outside Courthouse After Getting Marriage License
Next articleDiego Simeone sends message to Thomas Partey ahead of Arsenal debut against Man City

RELATED ARTICLES

US

Pfizer delivers final blow to Trump's hope for preelection vaccine

0
Sarah Owermohle Executives at Moderna, another frontrunner whose vaccine relies on a still-unproven technology, has said it will not be ready to submit an emergency...
Read more
US

Covid: Chris Christie 'was wrong' to not wear masks

0
Related Topics
Read more
US

Florida city sells swans after Queen's gift leads to overpopulation

0
Related Topics
Read more
US

US election 2020: Early voting records smashed amid enthusiasm wave

0
Related Topics
Read more
US

Dueling Town Halls Revealed There’s No Substitute for Tough Questions

0
Jeff Greenfield Guthrie’s own smile rarely disappeared, but the questioning was insistent and persistent. She challenged him on his factual assertions. No, it’s not true...
Read more
US

Trump gets grilled as Biden coasts: Takeaways from the dueling town halls

0
David Siders and Anita Kumar The town halls themselves were a loss for Trump. By declining to participate in a remote debate on Thursday —...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

PS5 and Xbox Series X pre-orders UK latest is good news for Sony and Microsoft

Entertainment 0
Xbox’s Phil Spencer believes that both Microsoft and Sony are going to sell-through all their PS5 and Xbox Series X pre-order stock. And while the...
Read more

France terror: Man 'BEHEADED' near school in Paris before attacker shot dead by police

World 0
Police discovered the body of the victim at around 5.30pm local time in Conflans Sainte-Honorine . A police source said the teacher had shown pupils...
Read more

Everything the Kardashians Have Said About ‘KUWTK’ Coming to an End

Celebrity 0
Dory Jackson A tough goodbye. September 8 will forever mark the beginning of the end of Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ more than a decade-long...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: