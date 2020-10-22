By
Ubisoft Connect launches later in October
It won’t be long before Ubisoft Connect is launched and replaces Uplay and the Ubisoft Club. Announced today ahead of the launch of the company’s next big games, Ubisoft Connect is set to become the new ecosystem in future titles and has a planned launch for October 29. This means games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion will be using Ubisoft Connect instead of the current services available.
Ubisoft is planning to launch a new challenge system as part of Connect, which will offer a range of objectives to complete in your games. This will allow you to collect Ubisoft Connect XP, in-game currency, and unique rewards as part of the new Core and Time-Limited challenge system.
Core Challenges are in-game objectives that follow your progress in a game, and can be completed to showcase your achievements.
Time-Limited Challenges include personal objectives for you to complete, as well as community objectives that you can participate in, and special events.
Commenting on the new changes and how Connect will be replacing Uplay, Ubisoft confirmed that this wouldn’t leave any current users unable to access their libraries.
“We wanted to unify the experience of all our players and across all common gaming platforms,” Ubisoft confirmed today.
“Therefore, Uplay is now Ubisoft Connect for PC and part of the cross-platform Ubisoft Connect. All accustomed features and more can be accessed through it, including a brand new in-game overlay for selected games.
“You will keep all your games and won’t have to reinstall them. If you have Uplay installed, you won’t even have to download Ubisoft Connect for PC, as it will be rolled out as an update to Uplay.”
While Uplay is being rebranded as Ubisoft Connect, it should be noted that not all games will be getting the same upgrade.
Another message from the company explains: “Ubisoft Connect is the ecosystem of players services for all Ubisoft games across all platforms.
“It is the unification and improvement of Ubisoft Club, our loyalty program, and Uplay, our Desktop App, across all platforms. It aims at giving the best environment for all players to enjoy their games and connect with each other, whatever the device.
“All Ubisoft live games and new releases will support Ubisoft Connect services and loyalty program.
“On our back catalogue games, you will be able to access Ubisoft Connect services (stats, leaderboard, Smart Intel when applicable), but the challenge system is inactive.
“As a consequence, we have decided to offer you all the rewards available on these games: you now have more than 1.000 Rewards for free to enjoy.”
So while old games will benefit from some of the Ubisoft Connect services, they won’t have access to the new challenge system.